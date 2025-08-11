Video: Ghaziabad Resident Thrashed By Society Staff During Argument Over Water Shortage

A resident living in a high-rise housing complex in Ghaziabad was thrashed by the society's staff member during an argument over water shortage on Sunday. The incident, which was captured on CCTV, took place in Ghaziabad's Saya Gold Avenue society.

The clip shows the resident complaining to the maintenance staff about the water shortage in the society. It soon turned into an argument and the two stood up to yell at each other. During this time, the resident pushed the staff member, following which the official punched him in the face. He then kept hitting the resident with at least five staff members trying to stop the fight.

As the staff members managed to pull the two away, the resident charged at the society's maintenance staff again.

The violent fight resumed with the two shouting at each other. The resident was seen holding the staff member's shirt with other members putting in all efforts to pull them away.

Police have taken one accused into custody for questioning, officials said.

A similar incident took place in June this year when residents living at a high-rise housing complex in Greater Noida were punched, kicked, and beaten with sticks after they complained of a power outage. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media, in which the guards and other staff can be seen hitting some residents with sticks. Another clip showed three to four men punching and kicking the residents in front of a child standing nearby.