Burglar Carrying Ornaments Falls To Death From 9th Floor Flat Near Delhi

A burglar slipped from the ninth floor of a building and fell to his death. (Representational)

A burglar slipped from the ninth floor of a building at Indirapuram and fell to his death -- along with some stolen ornaments, cash and a pepper spray.

The incident occurred on Tuesday midnight in Ambaji Apartments in Ghaziabad city.

Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said the security guard of the society informed the police about the incident.

When police reached the spot, he was found dead. The crime scene suggested he was attempting to commit or had committed a burglary in the apartment complex.

He succeeded climbing to the ninth floor from the rear side of the building. But he slipped and fell all the to the ground floor, resulting in his death instantly.

"We are trying to identify him. He may be a suspect in the burglaries which have occurred in the past in the same society and in adjoining housing societies," the officer said.

For more Ghaziabad news, click here