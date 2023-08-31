Why Zomato Told Its X Followers Not To Finish Off Festive Mithai Till This Weekend

Zomato shared a hilarious and relatable tweet about festive mithai. Photo: iStock

The festive season is upon us as a string of festivals are celebrated across India. It started with Hariyali Teej, followed by Onam and then Raksha Bandhan. Soon, Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi will also be celebrated. During this time of Indian festivals, mithai or sweets are a staple in every home. We often accumulate boxes of these sugary treats that we cannot help but gorge on. While it is indeed tempting to finish off the entire box, the food delivery application Zomato gave us a reason to save up some mithai for the coming weekend. Wondering what it was? Take a look:

thodi si mithai bacha lena, saturday match jitne ke baad bhi mu mitha karna hai 😋 — zomato (@zomato) August 31, 2023

Also Read: Zomato Sets Up Rest Points For Delivery Partners, Internet Praises

The post was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the food delivery application on Thursday afternoon. In a short span of time, it received thousands of likes, comments and views. In the post, they wrote a hilarious and relatable reason why people should not be consuming all of their mithai and actually be saving up some for the upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match on Saturday. "Thodi si mithai bacha lena, Saturday match jitne ke baad bhi mu mitha karna hai, [Save some sweets for Saturday, as we will consume it after winning the match]" they wrote in their tweet.

The relatable tweet about saving up mithai from the festivities struck a chord on the internet. Several users shared their reactions in the comments section. "We'll order more mithai from Zomato," stated one user. Another wrote, "When India wins, we want a special discount from Zomato!"

Take a look at the reactions:

Wapas order krlenge...zada lagega uss din 🇮🇳 — Rohit Aryan (@RohitAryannn) August 31, 2023

Zomato se manhwa lenge 🙌😃 — Birbal_𝕏  (@Birbal0151) August 31, 2023

Jab India Jeet jayegi toh special offer aana chahiye 90% off — Sumit Barnwal 𝕏 (@sumitbarnwal07) August 31, 2023

Aapke muh mein dahi sakkar — Sumit Barnwal 𝕏 (@sumitbarnwal07) August 31, 2023

The India-Pakistan match is the third one in the group stages of the Asia Cup 2023 being held in Sri Lanka. As always, cricket fans eagerly await the clash between India and Pakistan teams at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. This high-octane atmosphere will see Rohit Sharma leading the Indian team, while Babar Azam will helm the Pakistan team.