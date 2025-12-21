Zomato Agent Shares Interaction With "Rude" Customer In Bengaluru, Viral Video Divides Internet

A video shared by a Zomato delivery agent in Bengaluru has gone viral and ignited a heated discussion online. The delivery rider (Arjun Sethi) filmed himself handing over an order at a doorstep. He is heard telling the customer that he had to walk a long way to reach there. In reply, the man tells him not to pick orders at this location. The delivery agent then starts to make his way back. On his way, he points out to viewers how much distance he had to cover on foot.

Arjun explains that he was not allowed to bring his bike inside the building and thus walked to the basement. He asked the customer to come down to take the parcel, but the latter insisted that Arjun come up. The journey that followed, according to him, was unexpectedly long (around 200-300 metres). The delivery agent also did not like the customer's reply about not taking orders. He felt that the customer should have at least offered him a glass of water after he had walked so much.

Arjun states that the company has already instructed delivery riders that they have to always respect the customer's requests - they have to go wherever they are called to deliver the orders. As he speaks, he continues walking and notes that he still has 200-300 metres more to cover. He ends the video by advising people to avoid getting into this line of work. Watch the complete viral video below:

The viral video has received a range of reactions online. Some people agreed with the delivery rider's sentiments and felt bad for him. Other users said that he shouldn't complain because doing doorstep deliveries is simply a part of his job. Some thought the customer was rude, while others were not convinced. Read some of the comments from Instagram below:

One person wrote, "People forget there's a human on the other side of the order. Showing a little kindness and respect is not that difficult."

Another commented, "The idea of a food delivery app is doorstep delivery, and that is what customers expect when they place an order. When someone signs up for the job, they are aware of these requirements. In many jobs, people end up doing extra work at times, and that does not mean there is a lack of humanity. Also, not all customers are easy to deal with, but recording the situation and turning it into a reel may not be the right way to handle it."

A third user explained, "Personally, if a delivery person asks me to come downstairs to collect my order, I usually do it's not a big deal for me, and I understand they might be tired or in a hurry. However, at the same time, it's important to acknowledge that doorstep delivery is part of their job. Most delivery apps like Zomato, Zepto, etc., charge handling and delivery fees, which clearly include delivery to the doorstep. Since we're paying for that service, it's not unfair to expect it. So while choosing to go downstairs is a personal choice and an act of understanding, it shouldn't be something people are criticised for if they expect delivery at their door. Complaining about customers for that isn't really justified."

A person pointed out, "The one speaking against him should think about the society, it is nearly 500 meters. If the bike was allowed, it was easier for him."

Another stated, "It's all about empathy. The customer isn't wrong. It's not necessary that they should have come halfway to collect it. Yes, it's his job, he is a delivery guy, but there are people who have empathy, who think about the delivery people. If I were the customer, I would've definitely given it a thought that they have to come this far on foot, and I would've felt bad for them," said another.

The viral video has clocked over 7.6 million views so far.