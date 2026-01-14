Zomato Agent Eats Late-Night Order After Customer Refuses To Come Downstairs

A Zomato delivery agent ended up eating the order himself after the customer refused to come downstairs late at night to collect it. Delivery rider Ankur Thakur shared the incident in a video posted on his Instagram handle. In the clip, Thakur explains how his request for the customer to come downstairs sparked an argument. He claims the customer shouted from their balcony, insisting that since they had paid for the food, the rider should deliver it to their doorstep.

However, Thakur argued that it was 2:30 am and he feared someone might steal his bike if he left it unattended. He added that riders cover long distances in the cold at night, so customers should be a little flexible.

The customer allegedly told him to either deliver the order upstairs or cancel it. "I have cancelled it, and I am now eating it here only," Thakur says in the video before taking out a piece of gulab jamun and eating it, adding that he would also eat the biryani inside the box.

The video posted on Instagram on January 1 has gone viral with 1.2 million views. While some viewers expressed concern about the challenges faced by delivery workers, others argued that customers pay extra charges for doorstep service.

"Brother, doorstep delivery means you should give it at their home. Why should they come downstairs? Customers pay delivery charges and premium prices for convenience," wrote an Instagram user.

Another added, "Brother, you have to follow company policy. You should have checked everything before joining Zomato."

A third suggested, "Leave the food at the gate downstairs and leave."

Others supported the rider. One wrote, "Brother, you are right not to go upstairs at night." Another chimed in, "You did the right thing by cancelling the order."

NDTV has reached out to Zomato for comments.