These Indian Chefs And Restaurants Won Big On The World Stage In 2025

Indian food continued its remarkable global rise in 2025. Restaurants and chefs from India (including those championing Indian flavours abroad) received some of the world's most influential culinary honours. From Michelin stars to major rankings by 50 Best, La Liste and The Best Chef Awards, this year saw Indian cuisine earn unprecedented visibility across continents. Restaurants in Mumbai, Delhi, Dubai, New York and beyond appeared on prestigious lists. Several chefs were recognised individually for talent, innovation and leadership. Even niche categories such as pizza saw Indian representation. Together, these milestones point to a broader shift: Indian gastronomy is being seen as a dynamic, evolving force shaping international fine dining. Here is a compilation of the biggest global accolades that spotlighted Indian food and talent in 2025:

1. Tresind Studio Won A Third Michelin Star

Dubai's Tresind Studio, led by Chef Himanshu Saini, received its third Michelin star in the 2025 Michelin Guide Dubai. It became the world's first Indian restaurant to achieve this distinction. The guide praised its meticulously crafted tasting menus and creative interpretation of Indian flavours, placing it among the world's most elite dining destinations.

2. Masque Mumbai Was Named Among The World's Best Restaurants

Mumbai's Masque was ranked No. 68 on the World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 (extended list). The recognition highlighted the restaurant's ingredient-forward approach and inventive representation of Indian produce. In 2024, it was a new entry on the same list and was ranked 78th overall.

3. Indian Restaurants Shone On Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 Lists

Several Indian restaurants were among those awarded by Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025. Gaggan, the iconic Indian restaurant located in Bangkok, topped the Asia list for 2025. Masque was named the best in India, while Indian Accent New Delhi was also ranked among the top 50 in Asia. Other Indian establishments made it to the extended list (51-100). They were Naar in Kasauli (rank 66th), Farmlore in Bengaluru (68th), Americano in Mumbai (71st), Inja in New Delhi (87th), The Table in Mumbai (88th), Dum Pukht in New Delhi (89th) and The Bombay Canteen in Mumbai (91st).

4. Indian Bars Made It To Asia's 50 Best Bars Lists

Five Indian bars secured spots on Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025. The list featured Lair in New Delhi, Soka in Bengaluru, Boilermaker in Goa, ZLB23 in Bengaluru and Bar Spirit Forward, also in Bengaluru. Additionally, Delhi's Lair entered the World's 50 Best Bars 2025 extended list at No. 96, signalling increasing global appreciation for India's evolving cocktail culture.

5. Chef Vijay Kumar Won Multiple Global Accolades

Chef Vijay Kumar helms the one Michelin-starred Semma in New York. This South Indian restaurant has earned sustained international acclaim and positioned him among the most influential Indian-origin chefs today. In 2025, the prestigious James Beard Awards named Chef Vijay Kumar the Best Chef in New York State. He also received the La Liste 'Talent Of The Year' award. Additionally, Semma made history by topping the annual list of the best restaurants in New York published by The New York Times.

6. 21 Indian Restaurants Scored Highly In La Liste 2025

21 Indian restaurants appeared among the top scorers in La Liste's 1000 Best Restaurants 2026 selection. Entries such as Indian Accent (Delhi), Avartana (Chennai), The Bombay Canteen (Mumbai) and Masque (Mumbai) showcased the country's strong performance across diverse culinary styles.

7. Indian Chefs Were Recognised At The Best Chef Awards 2025

At The Best Chef Awards 2025, Chef Himanshu Saini ranked No. 3 globally, which is one of the highest-ever positions for an Indian chef. Several other Indian chefs also featured across categories, reflecting a wider recognition of Indian culinary innovation and technical excellence on international platforms.

8. Indian Restaurants In The UK Retained Their Michelin Stars For 2025

Iconic Indian restaurants in the UK, including Gymkhana, Trishna, Jamavar and others, successfully retained their Michelin stars for 2025. Their continued presence in the guide underscored the strength and consistency of Indian cuisine in the UK.

9. Two Pizza Chefs From India Won Global Acclaim

Two India-based pizzaiolos were included in the 100 Best Pizza Chefs 2025 list. Susanna "Susy" Di Cosimo of Da Susy, Gurugram, ranked No. 71, recognised for her Neapolitan-style pizzas and artisanal approach. Amol Kumar of Leo's, Delhi, appeared at No. 99, celebrated for his slow-fermented, wood-fired pizzas. Their rankings marked a notable moment for India within the global pizza community.

We can't wait to see how Indian cuisine on the world stage evolves next year!