This Indian Chef Was Ranked Third Worldwide At The Best Chef Awards 2025

The Best Chef Awards just released its list of accolades for 2025, and several Indian chefs have been featured on it. One of the key highlights of this year is that Chef Himanshu Saini has been ranked the third-best chef worldwide. The celebrated Indian chef is known for his work at the acclaimed Tresind Studio in Dubai. It is the first Indian restaurant in the world to win three Michelin stars. "At Tresind Studio, Himanshu Saini reinvents Indian cuisine with respect for tradition and a flair for modern artistry. His recognition highlights the UAE's rising influence in global gastronomy," the awards announcement noted.

Chef Rasmus Munk of Alchemist in Denmark and Chef Ana Ros of Hisa Franko in Slovenia were ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively. The Best Chef Awards don't include ranks for other chefs it has recognised around the world. Rather, they have been categorised based on the Awards' signature "Knife recognition system." Thus, the awarded chefs have been assigned Three Knives ("The Best"), Two Knives ("World Class") or One Knife ("Excellent").

Chef Himanshu Saini has received the Three Knives accolade. Additionally, Chef Prateek Sadhu - who helms Naar in Kasauli - has won the same. He is the only chef with a restaurant in India to receive this classification in 2025. Moreover, he received the award for the best new entry this year. Read more about him here.

Other Indian Chefs Recognised At The Best Chef Awards 2025:

The following chefs with restaurants in India were also listed among the best worldwide.

Indian Chefs Awarded Two Knives:

Johnson Ebenezer (Farmlore, Bengaluru)

Shantanu Mehrotra (Indian Accent, New Delhi)

Indian Chefs Awarded One Knife:

Adwait Anantwar (Inja, New Delhi)

Amninder Sandhu (Palaash, Maharashtra)

Hussain Shahzad (Papa's, Mumbai)

Niyati Rao (Ekaa, Mumbai)

Regi Mathew (Kappa Chakka Kandhari, Chennai)

Rijul Gulati (Indian Accent, Mumbai)

Varun Totlani (Masque, Mumbai)

A total of 783 chefs from around the globe were awarded this year across categories.