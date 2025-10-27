Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Named "Top Agri-Food Pioneer" By World Food Prize Foundation

Celebrated chef, author and Padma Shri awardee Sanjeev Kapoor has been honoured as a Top Agri-Food Pioneer by the World Food Prize Foundation. The ceremony was held in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday. The event brings together global leaders, scientists, policy makers, and innovators to discuss key issues related to food security, climate resilience, and nutrition. The recognition marks Kapoor's transformative contribution to improving the global food ecosystem by promoting healthy and sustainable eating, supporting Indian agriculture, and encouraging the use of local, nutrient-rich ingredients, according to a press release.

Programs guided by Kapoor have already served millions of nutritious meals and engaged thousands of children, educators, and farmers across India, blending traditional flavours with nutrient-rich ingredients to make healthy food both accessible and loved. Kapoor called it a "privilege" to be recognised by the foundation. "It is a privilege to be recognised by the World Food Prize Foundation among global pioneers working to make food more sustainable and equitable. India's agri-food story is a mix of tradition and innovation, and I am proud to represent our farmers, communities, and culinary heritage on this platform," he said in the statement.

"Through carefully designed initiatives and associations with organisations dedicated to nutrition, we can ensure that wholesome food reaches young children and that the next generation grows up healthier and more informed," he added.

The award was presented during the Borlaug Dialogue Week, hosted annually by the World Food Prize Foundation.

