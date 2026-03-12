7 Indian Chefs On Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 Extended List. Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru Shine

Asia's 50 Best Restaurants has unveiled its much-anticipated 51-100 list for 2026, setting the stage for the grand awards ceremony later this month in Hong Kong. The extended ranking, selected by more than 350 culinary experts from across the continent, brings together diverse dining destinations that reflect Asia's evolving gastronomic identity. This year, the list spans 27 cities, spotlighting both established favourites and exciting new entrants - and India has plenty to celebrate.

Seven restaurants led by Indian chefs have earned coveted spots, four of them based in Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi, and others shining on the global stage. Their presence underscores the growing influence of Indian culinary talent across Asia and beyond.

Here is a closer look at the restaurants helmed by Indian chefs that have secured a place on the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 extended list.

Thevar, Singapore - Rank 58

Chef Mano Thevar brings his Penang roots and Indian heritage together at this vibrant Singapore restaurant. Despite its relaxed ambience of dim lights, green leather and counter seating, Thevar delivers a finely tuned modern tasting menu. Highlights include Irish oysters dressed with rasam vinaigrette and sambal oil - a tribute to his grandmother's rasam soup - showcasing his skill in blending nostalgic flavours with French-inspired finesse.

Papa's, Mumbai - Rank 66

At Papa's, chef Hussain Shahzad takes the concept of fine dining and strips it of pretence, offering an experience that feels warm, personal and refreshingly unconventional. His innovative tasting menu reimagines familiar Indian flavours, such as mawa khaja transformed into a delicate cronut filled with burnt honey custard and brunost, finished with caviar or fruit preserves. The result is a playful yet deeply rooted culinary narrative.

The Table, Mumbai - Rank 73

Known for its global influence, The Table in Mumbai brings together techniques and ingredients from Asia, Europe and the Americas. Its menu of sharing plates includes sweet and sour fried Brussels sprouts, yellowfin tuna tataki, pork belly buns and shrimp dumplings in a spicy ginger broth. With moody lighting, intimate seating and crafted cocktails, it is equally suited to celebratory dinners and leisurely brunches.

Inja, New Delhi - Rank 75

Inja seamlessly melds Indian and Japanese traditions in both design and cuisine. Chef Adwait Anantwar's refined yet approachable creations combine Japanese precision with India's complex flavours. Signature dishes include shiso leaf tuna and pomelo chaat, and a lobster rasam chawanmushi. The restaurant also offers a tasting menu that illustrates the harmony between the two culinary cultures.

Farmlore, Bengaluru - Rank 83

Set on an active farm, Farmlore offers an immersive farm-to-table experience that goes beyond the usual. Founded by chef Johnson Ebenezer and Kaushik Raju, the restaurant is guided by sustainability and local produce, seating only 18 guests. Expansive windows reveal landscapes of banana and bay trees, lemongrass patches and seasonal fruits like jackfruit, mulberry, coconut and multiple varieties of mango, all contributing to a deeply rooted culinary journey.

Gaa, Bangkok - Rank 95

Led by Mumbai-born chef Garima Arora, Gaa crafts progressive dishes that draw inspiration from both Indian and Thai traditions. Located in a 60-year-old Thai house with curved ceilings and an intricate string art installation, Gaa offers a tasting menu that changes every three months, guided by seasonal produce and Arora's inventive approach.

Haoma, Bangkok - Rank 96

Chef Deepanker Khosla's Haoma is built on a zero-waste, farm-to-table philosophy. Known for producing greens, fruits and even fish on site through hydroponics, the restaurant celebrates Indian recipes through the lens of sustainability. The space resembles an urban farm, complete with plant-filled corners, wooden furnishings and glowing lights draped across seedlings.

Global Highlights From The Extended List

Beyond Indian-led restaurants, the 2026 list showcases diverse culinary hotspots across Asia. Seoul leads with seven entries, including new entrant San at No. 54. Tokyo secures three spots, featuring Sushi Shunji at No. 63. Bangkok records five restaurants, while Hong Kong and Singapore claim four each, adding to a dynamic regional spread.

The full list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 will be revealed at the awards ceremony on March 25, 2026, in Hong Kong, held in partnership with the Hong Kong Tourism Board.