Chef Vijay Kumar Wins James Beard Award For The Best Chef In New York State

James Beard Awards, one of the most coveted culinary awards in the US, has honoured Chef Vijay Kumar of Semma restaurant as the Best Chef in New York State. This was the first time the chef got nominated and also won the James Beard Award, which recognise exceptional

talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and

broader food system.

In his acceptance speech, the chef said, "When I started cooking, I never thought a dark-skinned boy from Tamil Nadu would make it to a room like this," he said during his acceptance speech. But the food I grew up on, food made with care, with fire, with soul, is now taking the main stage."

He continued, "There's no such thing as a poor person's food or rich person's food. It's food. It's powerful and the real luxury is to be able to connect with each other around the dinner table. Tonight, Indian cuisine stands tall, Tamil food stands tall, my own food and heritage stands tall and it all matters. I stand here for everyone who never thought their story belonged to be on a stage like this."

Semma is a Michelin-starred Indian restaurant in New York that serves diverse South Indian delicacies. The restaurant spotlights lesser-known dishes from different parts of South India in order to celebrate its rich culinary heritage.

Other chefs nominated in the 'Best Chef: New York State' category included Nasim Alikhani, Sofreh; Ryan Fernandez, Southern Junction Barbecue; Eiji Ichimura, Sushi Ichimura; and Atsushi Kono, Kono.

Along with Chef Vijay Kumar as the 'Best Chef: New York State', Bucheron, a French American restaurant in Minneapolis, was named 'Best New Restaurant' and the 'Outstanding Chef' award went to Jungsik Yim, who runs the Korean restaurant Jungsik in New York.

Several other prestigious culinary accolades were presented during the ceremony held at the Lyric Opera in Chicago on June 16, 2025.