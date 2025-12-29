Why This US Town Smells Like Doughnuts All The Time

A town in Massachusetts, US, is discovering that there can be too much of a good thing, especially when it comes to doughnuts. While the aroma of freshly fried treats is often associated with warmth, comfort and indulgence, residents of Haverhill say the constant scent drifting from a nearby Dunkin' manufacturing facility has crossed from tempting to overwhelming, reported the New York Post. The factory, which produces an estimated one million doughnuts every day, has triggered mixed reactions across the community, with some locals raising concerns about air quality and daily discomfort, while others insist the smell is harmless and even festive.

Residents Say Doughnut Smell Has Become Heavy And Distracting

The issue was raised during a Haverhill city council meeting on December 16, 2025, when resident Sean Wilson described how the doughnut smell had permeated his home for weeks. According to him, anyone walking through the area near the factory is instantly hit by the smell. He described it as persistent, heavy and increasingly distracting, adding that his house has smelled of doughnuts continuously for nearly two months.

City councillor Shaun Toohey revealed that he has received similar complaints from other residents. One constituent likened the smell to a carnival, describing it as fried dough lingering in the air. Some residents have also questioned whether the emissions from the facility could affect local air quality.

Not Everyone Minds The Bakery-Like Aroma

While complaints continue, several locals appear unfazed, or even pleased, by the situation. Speaking to NBC10 Boston, resident Bill MacDougall compared the smell to a bakery, saying it reminded him of small cakes being prepared. He added that food aromas felt appropriate for the festive season, suggesting that smells of food and celebration are part of the joy of Christmas.

Another resident living close to the factory told the news outlet that there were far worse things one could be forced to smell, joking that doughnuts hardly qualified as a serious problem.

Inside Dunkin's Largest US Bakery

The facility in question spans 93,500 square feet and was built earlier this year. According to the Boston Business Journal, it is Dunkin's largest bakery in the United States and supplies doughnuts to more than 200 Dunkin' outlets operated by Cafua Management Company, the brand's largest franchisee in the country.

JT Couch, representing the company, stated that the plant is equipped with new machinery, undergoes regular cleaning and complies with all regulatory requirements. He confirmed that production at the site reaches one million doughnuts daily.

Will The City Get Rid Of Doughnut Smell?

City officials have confirmed that the matter will be revisited at a January council meeting. In the meantime, health inspectors are expected to assess the facility.