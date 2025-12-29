Buffalo City In US Sets Guinness World Record For The Largest Chicken Wing Eating Competition

Buffalo, the Western New York city, has set a new Guinness World Record for the largest chicken wing eating competition. The birthplace of buffalo wings, a beloved bar snack, saw hundreds gather for a finger-licking challenge that celebrated its culinary heritage. On December 20, 2025, the Buffalo Convention Centre turned into a chicken wing lover's paradise as 499 participants came together for the record-breaking event.

The competition was part of the Revelas Family Foundation's annual fundraiser, which aims to raise awareness and funds for mental health initiatives, reported the New York Post. The event was hosted by Drew Cerza, fondly known as Buffalo's "Wing King" and founder of the National Buffalo Wing Festival.

Also Read: Slovak Woman Peels And Slices Pineapple In 11.43 Seconds, Sets World Record

499 People Breaking The Previous World Record

An official adjudicator from Guinness World Records confirmed the feat, which smashed the previous record of 397 participants set by Amazon Web Services in 2018.

Man Ate 36 Chicken Wings In Just 5 Minutes

Competitive eater George Chiger emerged victorious, devouring an impressive 36 wings in just 5 minutes. The challenge wasn't just about numbers - it was a celebration of Buffalo's culinary identity.

Also Read: This Is The World's Most Expensive Cup Of Coffee, Costing Around Rs 87,000

The Origin Of Buffalo Wings

Buffalo wings are deep-fried, unbreaded chicken wings, named after the city of Buffalo. The popular Anchor Bar proudly claims to have invented the iconic dish back in 1964. Their signature recipe - crispy wings tossed in a tangy mix of vinegar, cayenne pepper, and hot sauce - has since become a global sensation. These are traditionally served hot with celery sticks and blue cheese or ranch dressing.