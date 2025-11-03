This Is The World's Most Expensive Cup Of Coffee, Costing Around Rs 87,000

Coffee has evolved far beyond a morning habit. Today, it sits at the crossroads of craftsmanship, science, and luxury. Enthusiasts are seeking rare beans, traceable farms and brewing rituals that feel almost ceremonial. And now, Dubai has taken that journey to a whole new level. A boutique cafe named Julith is serving what may be the world's most expensive single cup of coffee, priced at AED 3,600 (around Rs 87,000). The star? A bean called Nido 7 Geisha, grown in Panama in extremely small quantities and celebrated by global coffee judges. Instead of flashy gold cups or gimmicks, this experience leans into purity and story. It's the kind of moment designed for people who see coffee not as a drink, but as a once-in-a-lifetime tasting.

Which Beans Are Used To Brew The World's Most Expensive Coffee?

The Nido 7 Geisha is not just rare; it's record-breaking. At the prestigious Best of Panama auction, it earned an almost perfect score, making headlines in the coffee world. The plantation they are grown on is located near Panama's Baru volcano. Only around 20 kilograms of these beans exist, and Julith bought the entire lot for roughly AED 2.2 million (around 5.3 crore rupees). Tasters describe the flavour as delicate and layered, with notes of jasmine, citrus, honey and stone fruit. This is a cup meant to be savoured slowly, not gulped between meetings.

Julith cafe is located in Al Quoz, an area known for its creative coffee scene. For this offering, the cafe created the "Panama Geisha Experience," available in limited sessions. Guests receive a guided tasting, learn the story behind the beans and enjoy the coffee served with no sugar, milk or theatrics. Only about 400 cups are available, adding to the exclusivity.

Why Dubai Has Been Selected As The Setting

Dubai has become a magnet for ultra-luxury dining and headline-grabbing culinary moments, from diamond-covered desserts to record-setting coffee. As per reports, the team behind Julith says the city felt like the ideal home for such a bold investment. After all, it's a place where unique experiences thrive and where global collectors and connoisseurs converge. Interestingly, this comes shortly after another Dubai cafe set a previous record for pricey coffee, suggesting the city may now be the world stage for high-end brews.

This development is less about price and more about pushing boundaries in speciality coffee. It proves that coffee culture isn't done evolving. From humble kitchen brews to record-setting cups in Dubai, it has stepped firmly into the world of luxury experiences.