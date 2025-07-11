Zurich Tops List Of World's Most Expensive Cities For Cappuccino. Mumbai Is At...

Coffee fans are always on the lookout for the best coffee in town. There is a range of coffees available, whether it's Vietnamese iced coffee, dalgona coffee, or a good old espresso. With so many options available, a cappuccino remains a classic. You can often tell if a cafe is worth its name based on how their cappuccino tastes. But every cup of coffee purchased from a cafe; comes at a cost, and that cost can vary significantly depending on where in the world you are sipping it. A recent global report has ranked the most expensive cities for buying a cup of cappuccino.

Zurich Is The Most Expensive City For A Cappuccino

The most expensive city in the world to buy a cappuccino is Zurich (Switzerland), with a regular cup priced at USD 6.77 (Rs 581). Zurich is followed closely by Copenhagen (Denmark), where the cost is exactly the same. Next on the list is New York (United States), where a cappuccino is priced at USD 5.95 (Rs 511).

Cappuccino Prices In India: Mumbai Leads The List

Given that coffee is a popular beverage across India, the list also includes major Indian cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi. According to the report, a regular cappuccino costs USD 2.58 in Mumbai (Rs 222), USD 2.35 in Bengaluru (Rs 202), and USD 2.07 in Delhi (Rs 178). Among Indian metros, Mumbai ranks as the most expensive for a cup of cappuccino.

Photo: Pexels

Top 10 Most Expensive Cities For A Cappuccino

Here are the top 10 cities with the highest cappuccino prices worldwide:

Zurich (Switzerland) Copenhagen (Denmark) New York (United States) San Francisco (United States) Geneva (Switzerland) Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Los Angeles (United States) Chicago (United States) Boston (United States) Dubai (United Arab Emirates)

Also Read: From Black Ivory To Kopi Luwak: 6 Of The Most Expensive Coffees In The World

Cairo Offers The Cheapest Cappuccino Globally

The list, which ranks a total of 69 cities, also reveals the most affordable destinations for coffee lovers. Cairo (Egypt) emerged as the cheapest place to buy a regular cappuccino, priced at USD 1.57 (Rs 136).

What Is The Source Of This Data?

The data has been published in the 'Mapping the World's Prices' report, put together by Deutsche Bank Research using inputs from the Numbeo website. The rankings are based on crowd-sourced data collected from multiple cities across the globe.