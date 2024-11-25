Viral: Gurugram Man 'Frustrated' With Experience At Cafe Coffee Day Outlet, Company Responds

An X user's experience at CCD in Gurgaon has gone viral (Photo Credit: X/ manoj_216)

A man recently had a disappointing experience at a CCD [Cafe Coffee Day] outlet in Gurugram and posted about the same on X. His post, which concludes by suggesting "CCD is dying", has since gone viral. Many people have also contributed to the discussion online. The X user explained that as soon as he entered the outlet, "there was a fungus smell all over." However, he didn't complain and tried ordering a small cappuccino. The staff denied his request because they only had large-size takeaway cups.

The man asked for the drink in a ceramic cup instead. This was also not possible. The staff informed him that their ceramic cups were not washed, as there was no water. The man then asked for an Americano. But the staff could not comply as the glasses for this drink were unwashed too. The man's "last attempt" was a request for a small or medium cappuccino in a large cup. The staff refused to oblige him because the cups were counted.

The man wrote that he was frustrated by that point and directly asked the staff, "What can you give me?" They replied that they could only give him a large coffee in a takeaway cup. He concluded the post by saying, "Left with no choice, I had to take the large one by spending almost an extra Rs 100. This is @CafeCoffeeDay. CCD is dying!" While replying to a comment below the post, the X user revealed that he had visited a CCD after around a year and that he used to be a regular client earlier. He wrote, "I felt sad looking at this state of my "once upon a time favourite".

Came to Gurgaon today to drop my daughter for her CAT exam.

I had 2 hours with me, so I thought of relaxing with a coffee and continue writing my upcoming book.

Dropped into the below CCD outlet that was around 5 minutes drive from the CAT center.

As soon as I entered it, there… pic.twitter.com/Qh5ahNS28q — Manoj Arora (@manoj_216) November 24, 2024

The viral X post has clocked over 200K views so far. CCD has responded to it, stating, "Hey Manoj, This is completely unacceptable. We take all measures to make sure that you have a great experience. Please share your contact number via DM so that our team can check and connect with you."

Hey Manoj, This is completely unacceptable. We take all measures to make sure that you have a great experience. Please share your contact number via DM so that our team can check and connect with you. — Cafe Coffee Day (@CafeCoffeeDay) November 25, 2024

In the comments, several other X users echoed his sentiments about CCD. Some suggested alternative spots for getting a good hot beverage.

