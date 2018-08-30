Weight Loss: This Desi Drink May Be The Key To Lose Weight And Reduce Belly Fat

Losing weight is not an easy task; it needs you to be dedicated to eating healthy foods, engage in exercises or any physical activity and lead a healthy lifestyle. This may look easy, but it is easier said than done. While you follow a strict diet, there are certain foods and drinks that may help stimulate your weight loss journey and make it slightly easier. One of the best stimulators is barley water. Barley or jau is a fibre-rich grain that comes under the category of whole grains like oats and whole wheat that are known to lose weight and reduce belly fat. Most health experts vouch for barley water an effective way to lose weight.

Barley is known to reduce cholesterol levels in the body, thanks to the presence of beta glucan. It also has cholesterol fighting soluble fibre that keeps cholesterol levels in check. Regular consumption of barley helps flush out toxins from the body. Barley water promotes weight loss as it regulates blood sugar level as it has low glycaemic index. Moreover, it is said to act as a natural diuretic which helps in digestion. It also detoxifies our body and cleanses the gut, keeping our body healthy.

Barley water benefits: Here's How To Make Barley Water At Home?

Barley water for weight loss

1. Keeps your fuller for longer

Barley water comes packed with fibre that helps keep your stomach fuller for longer, further preventing you from overeating or reaching out to junk food. Fuller tummy and lesser craving will only mean lesser calorie consumption and a healthy weight loss.

2. Low calorie

When barley is soaked in water and strained, the calorie content automatically drops significantly. Drink a glassful of barley water instead of picking fizzy colas and packaged fruit juices to lose weight.

Barley water benefits for weight loss:Barley water helps boost digestion

3. Leaves you with a healthy digestive system

The fibre content in barley helps ensure smooth bowel movement by cleansing it. A healthy digestive system is the key to lose weight. So pick that glassful of barley water and cleanse your digestive tract like never before.

Now that you know barley water makes for an amazing drink to lose weight, you must also know how to make it at home.

Take some barley pearls and boil them in water until they are soft. Now, strain and collect the water. Repeat till you don't find any residue in the water. Make sure the water is three volumes to one volume of barley as it soaks a lot of water. If you find the taste of barley plain and bland, add some lemon juice, or honey to it, both of which also stimulate weight loss. If you wish to sweeten it, add brown sugar instead of refined sugar, which will only make you gain weight.