These Three Winter Root-Vegetables May Help You Achieve Your Weight Loss Goals

If you have been trying to shed extra weight but winter cravings likegajar ka halwa, moong dal halwa and piping hot jalebis are making almost impossible for you to achieve your fitness goals, then don't worry as you are not alone. If findings of various studies are to be believed, then in comparison to summers, we binge on warm and greasy foods quite often in winters. We do not mean that one should live in deprivation, but one must follow the rule of eating such foods in moderation. In fact, having one cheat meal in a week may not harm. Winters are not just about all warm and greasy foods - seasonal fruits, vegetables and warm spices are available in abundance that may help you lose weight naturally. There are some winter root-veggies that are quite popular among fitness enthusiasts and health practitioners alike - carrots, beetroot and radish.

Here Why Carrots, Radish And Beetroot Are Perfect Additions To Any Weight Loss Diet:

Carrots For Weight Loss:

Carrots are brimming with dietary fibres. Fibre usually takes a long time to digest, keeping you satiated for a longer time. When we feel satiated, we often eat less - meaning there is a less chance that we will rely on junk snacks and fizzy drinks. Moreover, carrots are extremely low in calories and are non-starchy in nature; therefore, one can add them to their weight loss diet, without any guilty. The best way to consume carrots is to eat them as is or toss them in salads, smoothies or soups.

Beetroot For Weight Loss

Just like carrots, beetroots are also packed with dietary fibres and are low in calories. A 100-gram serving of beetroot has about 43 calories with about 2.8 grams of fibre and 10 grams of carbohydrates, as per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Additionally, this dark-red coloured veggie is packed with healthy minerals and vitamins. You can consume beetroot in juice form that will keep you full for a longer spell. It is a perfect natural drink for the ones who are trying to lose weight. A 100ml serving of beetroot juice has only 35 calories, as per the USDA.

Radish For Weight Loss

Radish is another winter root-vegetable that is good for your weight loss programme. Also known as mooli, radish is full of fibre and water, which induces a feeling of satiety for a longer spell. Additionally, radish is very low in calorie count as well. Toss radish in your salads and dips and it can even be added to your multigrain breads like multigrain mooli roti.

Add these winter root-vegetables to your daily diet and lose weight naturally. Make sure you consult your doctor before adding any new vegetable to your daily diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.