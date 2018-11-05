Weight Loss: These 3 Herbs May Help You Shed Extra Kilos

Losing weight is not an easy task. It requires a proper workout regime and a well-balanced diet. When it comes to weight loss, there are some foods that can make or break the deal. Likewise, there are few herbs that can accelerate your weight loss journey to a great extent. According to Dr. Shikha Sharma's book, '101 Weight Loss Tips', "Some herbs and spices like saunf, methi powder and laung help to balance the blood sugar and control hunger. You can take a teaspoon of methi powder in the morning and green saunf in between meals. These spices are also a good source of bioflavonoids that are antioxidants and protect the liver from getting damaged."

Saunf, methi powder and laung are loaded with health-benefiting properties. They help in boosting the body's metabolism, which further promotes weight loss. You can consume these herbs as whole or you can also have them in form of concoctions. Eating saunf after meals is also considered as a good practice as it helps in the digestion process. A healthy digestive system can turn out to be quite beneficial for those who are looking to shed kilos.

Soaked methi dana water could possibly help you in your weight loss journey too. The potency of herb-infused waters is unquestionable. The humble methi dana or fenugreek seeds has long been included and lauded in the Ayurvedic repertoire of herbal remedies. In the same way, laung or clove is known to help people with metabolic syndrome and other obesity related ailments. Consumption of these herbs in moderate amounts can help you keep unnecessary cravings at bay.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

