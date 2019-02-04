Weight Loss: Low-Carbohydrate Winter Recipes That May Help Burn Belly Fat

When it comes to weight loss we are quick to imagine all things tasteless, plain and boring. While it is true that you need to drastically cut down your chips, processed food and cola intake, but to think you need to fill up your plate with bland food, is not a very accurate assumption. Eating healthy could be a yummy affair too. For a sustainable weight loss you need to ensure that you have enough protein and fibre, as they help fill you up and prevent cravings. Several studies have also shown that a diet low in carbohydrates may help speed up weight loss. Carbohydrates tend to metabolise fast and also cause blood sugar fluctuations which could contribute to weight gain. Also, since they get digested so quickly, you feel like tucking into a snack or two immediately after having a big meal.

Here are 5 yummy Low-Carb Recipes You May Want To Try In This Chilly Weather

A cosy cup of chicken soup is one of the most loved winter recipes of all time. It is soothing, filling and oh-so-delectable. If cooked right, it could also help you shed excess kilos. In addition to being a good source of lean protein, chicken is also fairly low on carbohydrates. The fresh vegetables used in the soup bring along a range of healthy antioxidants to the preparation. Since this soup is clear and not creamy, it saves you a good amount of calories too.

Weight Loss: A cup of chicken soup is one of the most loved winter recipes of all time

Souping is grabbing many eyeballs in the world of health and fitness. And why not? it gives you so much room to be healthy and creative at the same time. Due to its high water content, soups make for a soothing and filling preparation. You can add to it all the veggies, herbs, and spices of your choice too. This particular recipe packs the goodness of low-carb veggies like carrots, tomatoes, peas and French beans. This wholesome recipe also uses a few curry leaves for tempering.

Weight Loss: Souping is grabbing many eyeballs in the world of health and fitness

If you go up North during winters, you would see streets lined with chaat vendors selling a peculiar preparation made with boiled sweet potatoes topped with chaat masala and a dash of lemon. In addition to being a toothsome winter street food delicacy, shakarkandi chaat is also one of the healthiest snacks you can add to your diet. The carbohydrates present in shakarkandi do not digest very fast, and since it takes its own time to breakdown, it does not cause blood glucose spikes. Here's a yummy recipe that ideal for those untimely cravings.

Pink and mildly sweet beetroot is a seasonal delight we cannot get enough of. In addition to being a treasure trove of antioxidants and minerals, beetroot is also tremendously low on carbohydrates and can be used in a variety of raw and cooked preparations. For instance, these beetroot and tofu kebabs. Make sure you light fry these kebabs and pat dry before serving. You can consider air-frying them too.

This warm and comforting salad is ideal for those days you want to keep your supper light. Broccoli tossed in tamarind, pepper, masalas and curry leaves, this desi take on broccoli is sure to win your heart.

Weight Loss: Broccoli can be included in negative calorie diet



This winter, don your apron and treat yourself with healthy home-made delicacies. Got anymore warm and comforting recipes to share? Do write to us in the comments section.