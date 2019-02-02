Weight Loss: Bring These 3 Low-Calorie Winter Drinks To Your Rescue

Weight loss is not always a bland and boring affair. If you are on a weight loss spree and are tired of having the regular fibre-rich and protein-rich foods, then it's probably time for you to bring in some changes in your dietary habits. You can bring to your rescue various winter veggies and fruits and make yourself some drinks out of the same to break the monotony. Winter season brings along with it a variety of seasonal fruits and veggies that are naturally low in calorie count.



Here's a list of 3 low-calorie winter drinks that you can add in your weight loss diet to shed those extra kilos. Read on to know more about them:



Beetroot Juice

This winter veggie is a powerhouse of essential nutrients. If you are tired of savouring this veggie in its raw form, then juice it and make the most of it for effective and efficient weight loss. A 100 ml serving of beetroot juice is said to contain just 35 calories, and hence, makes for an excellent addition to any weight loss diet. To enhance its flavour and nutritional quotient, you can mix in others fruits as well.

Carrot Juice

Winters and carrots are synonymous to each other. Packed with fibre content, carrots have the ability of keeping one full for a longer period of time, inducing satiety, which further keeps untimely hunger pangs at bay. Having a glassful of carrot juice in a day could help accelerate the pace of your weight loss programme to a great extent.

Carrots For Weight Loss: Winters and carrots are synonymous to each other

Apple Juice

As per the USDA data, 100 grams serving of apples contains about just 50 calories, which makes it come under the category of low-calorie fruits. Apple juice, along with a bit of its fibre preserve, stands out to be a weight loss-friendly drink. You can add in cinnamon in the apple juice as this winter spice would further help in boosting your body's metabolism.

So without further ado, replace those aerated beverages with these healthy ones this winter and say bye-bye to weight gain woes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information

