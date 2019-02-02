Weight Loss: These 3 Protein-Rich Evening Snacks May Help Your Lose Weight

Losing weight is not an easy feat. It requires constant monitoring of what goes on one's plate along with a strict workout regime. One of the most essential factors for effective and efficient weight loss is following a healthy dietary pattern. If you are looking to lose weight and wish to get rid of that extra fat around your waist, then it is probably time for you to bring some lifestyle changes. A simple change like replacing heavy and calorie-loaded evening snacks with healthy and protein-rich ones can help you in achieving your weight loss goals.

Here is a list of 3 protein-dense evening snacks that you can add to your weight loss diet plan:

Egg Chaat

Egg lovers, this one's for you. An abundantly rich source of protein, eggs consumed in any form can fill you up with protein content. To prepare egg chaat, all you need is 2-3 boiled eggs and veggies of your choice. Chop the boiled eggs and add them in a bowl. Saute veggies of your choice in little olive oil and add them with chopped boiled eggs. Add in black pepper and cumin, as both the spices will help in boosting the body's metabolism. Egg chaat is ready to be served and savoured.

Protein-rich eggs are among the healthiest and most nutritious foods on earth

Paneer Bhurji

If you happen to be a vegetarian, then paneer bhurji is the perfect option for you. Prepared using crumbled bits of paneer and a melange of Indian spices, paneer bhurji serves as an excellent protein-rich evening snack. Eating paneer bhurji in evening is sure to keep you satiated for a longer period of time, further keeping untimely hunger pangs at bay.

Mixed Millet Bhelpuri

Replace the regular puffed rice bhelpuri with this healthy alternative and indulge guiltlessly. Being extremely low in calories, this bhelpuri recipe is prepared using millets and ragi, both of which are replete with protein content. Squeeze in lime and black pepper and you're done for the day. You can also add in broccoli, onion, tomato and chickpeas to up the nutritional count of the snack.

So the next time when your evening snack cravings kick in, do bring this above list to your rescue and meet your weight loss goal effectively. If you know of more such delights, then do share with us in the comments section below.

