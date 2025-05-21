Pumpkin Seeds & Other Snacks Ideal When Trying To Lose Weight

Healthy snacks can significantly aid in weight loss when chosen and consumed mindfully. Unlike high-calorie, nutrient-poor snacks that lead to overeating, healthy snacks are rich in fibre, protein, and healthy fats, which promote satiety, curb cravings, and help stabilise blood sugar levels. They can prevent long gaps between meals, reducing the urge to binge later. By incorporating snacks that nourish the body and keep you full longer, you're more likely to maintain a calorie deficit which is the key to effective weight loss without feeling deprived or fatigued. Below we share snacks to help you lose weight.

Healthy snacks including pumpkin seeds that can help in weight loss

1. Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are rich in protein, fibre, and healthy fats, especially omega-3s. A handful can help keep you full for hours. They also contain magnesium, which supports metabolism and reduces water retention. Because they're crunchy and satisfying, they can curb the need for less healthy salty snacks like chips.

2. Greek yogurt

Low-fat Greek yogurt is packed with protein, which promotes muscle maintenance and satiety. It also contains probiotics that improve gut health, which has been linked to better weight management. Choose plain, unsweetened varieties and top with a few berries for a naturally sweet twist.

3. Roasted chickpeas

Chickpeas are loaded with fibre and plant-based protein. When roasted, they become a crunchy, savoury snack that keeps hunger at bay and helps regulate blood sugar. The high fibre content supports digestion and prevents overeating later.

4. Apple slices with peanut butter

This classic snack combines fibre-rich apples with the healthy fats and protein from peanut butter. The combination keeps energy levels steady and satisfies sweet cravings. Opt for natural, unsweetened peanut butter to avoid added sugars and trans fats.

5. Hard-boiled eggs

Eggs are a powerhouse of protein and essential nutrients like choline, which helps with fat metabolism. A hard-boiled egg is a portable, low-calorie snack that can suppress appetite and reduce calorie intake at the next meal.

6. Carrot and cucumber sticks with hummus

Vegetable sticks provide crunch and fibre without many calories. Paired with hummus, which adds protein and healthy fats from chickpeas and tahini, this snack is both satisfying and nutrient-rich. It's also hydrating, which is beneficial for metabolism.

7. Almonds

Almonds are calorie-dense but surprisingly helpful in weight loss when eaten in moderation. They are full of protein, fibre, and monounsaturated fats that help you feel full. They also slow digestion, keeping hunger at bay longer than carb-heavy snacks.

8. Air-popped popcorn

Plain air-popped popcorn is a low-calorie, whole-grain snack with a high volume, making it great for feeling full without consuming too many calories. It also provides fibre, which supports digestion and appetite control. Avoid buttered or flavored varieties.

9. Paneer cubes

Low-fat cottage cheese is high in casein protein, which digests slowly and helps with sustained fullness. It's rich in calcium and other minerals that support fat metabolism. It's also very versatile, you can season it with herbs or eat it plain.

Incorporate these snacks into your diet if you want to lose weight.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.