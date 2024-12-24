9 Easy Winter Snacks For Weight Loss

By including these snacks in your winter diet you can curb craving, and achieve your weight-loss goals

Certain snacks can be healthier during winter, especially when trying to lose weight, because they are nutrient-dense, thermogenic, and satisfying. Healthy winter foods can be rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibre that boost metabolism, keep you full for longer, and prevent overeating. Additionally, warm and spiced snacks, can enhance body warmth and digestion, making them ideal for the cold season. Choosing snacks low in sugar and refined carbs but high in protein and fibre helps stabilise blood sugar levels, reduces cravings, and supports weight loss. Read on as we share a list of winter snacks you must add to your diet for weight loss.

Add these snacks to your winter diet if you want to lose weight

1. Roasted chickpeas

High in protein and fibre, roasted chickpeas are a crunchy, filling snack that helps curb hunger. Toss cooked chickpeas with olive oil, paprika, and a pinch of salt, then roast until crispy. Their high fibre content aids digestion and keeps you full, reducing the likelihood of unhealthy snacking.

2. Seasonal vegetable soup

A warm bowl of vegetable soup made with carrots, spinach, and squash is low in calories but high in nutrients. Adding spices like ginger or turmeric enhances metabolism and immunity. This snack is comforting in the cold weather and helps control portion sizes by filling you up.

3. Spiced green tea latte

Made with green tea, almond milk, and a touch of cinnamon or cardamom, this drink is low in calories and packed with antioxidants. The caffeine and catechins in green tea can boost fat burning and metabolism, making it an ideal winter drink for weight loss.

4. Roasted nuts and seeds

Almonds, walnuts, and pumpkin seeds provide healthy fats, protein, and essential nutrients. Lightly roast them with a dash of chilli powder or cinnamon for a flavourful and energising snack. Their high fat and protein content keep you satisfied longer, preventing overeating.

5. Baked sweet potato slices

Sweet potatoes are rich in fibre, vitamin A, and antioxidants. Slice them thinly, season with olive oil and rosemary, and bake until crispy. They are naturally sweet and help satisfy cravings without the need for sugary treats.

6. Greek yogurt with pomegranate seeds

Greek yogurt is a great source of protein, while pomegranate seeds are packed with antioxidants and natural sweetness. This combination makes for a creamy and tangy snack that supports digestion and keeps you full.

7. Homemade trail mix

Combine dried fruits like apricots and cranberries with nuts, seeds, and a sprinkle of dark chocolate chips for a portable and nutrient-dense snack. It provides a balanced mix of healthy fats, fibre, and natural sugars, ideal for curbing cravings and staying energised.

8. Vegetable sticks with hummus

Carrot, cucumber, and celery sticks paired with homemade hummus make a crunchy, low-calorie snack. Hummus, made from chickpeas and tahini, is rich in protein and healthy fats, helping to keep hunger at bay while providing essential nutrients.

9. Turmeric milk with almonds

Warm turmeric milk made with low-fat milk or a plant-based alternative is an anti-inflammatory drink that soothes and warms the body. Adding a handful of almonds increases protein and healthy fat intake, making it a filling and nourishing winter snack.

By including these snacks in your winter diet, you can stay warm, curb cravings, and achieve your weight-loss goals while still enjoying satisfying and delicious foods.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.