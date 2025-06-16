Is Your Evening Chai Making You Gain Weight? Nutritionist Shares A Quick Fix

As soon as the clock strikes 4 in the evening, one thought that rings in everybody's mind is "Tea". No matter where you are, tea in Indian households is not just a beverage but a ritual, a mood, and a way to build strong connections.

Whether you are at the office or at home, tea time is laughter therapy for some and a moment of relaxation for others. Tea time is often considered an icebreaker. But have you ever wondered if this habit could actually be harmful for your health? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains how your daily chai routine could affect your well-being and what could be healthier alternatives for this.

In a video she shared, Ms Agarwal addressed the common issue associated with tea time. She explained how people often rely for a cup of chai when they are tired or a bit cranky. But what usually comes along with that chai is a packet of biscuits, namkeen or leftover sweets from the fridge.

She said, "You feel good for 10 minutes, but then comes the crash. You feel even more tired and hungrier by dinnertime. Cravings shoot up, and you wonder why you're not losing weight even though you're not eating anything unhealthy."

She adds that these sudden cravings during evening time is often due to a dip in blood sugar levels after lunch and this is the reason why parents' insulin levels begin to drop. To balance your blood sugar level and feel full, Ms Agarwal recommended people to add protein- and fibre-rich foods to their routine.

Ms Agarwal captioned the post, "In most Indian homes, 4 PM chai is more than just a habit-it's an emotion. A moment of comfort, bonding, and tradition. But have you ever noticed what comes with that steaming cup of tea? 1-2 spoons of sugar in every cup or fried snacks like samosas, bhujia, mathris, or biscuits loaded with maida.

She explained that it may seem harmless, but over time, this combination can increase the risk of high blood sugar, cholesterol, weight gain, and even fatty liver, especially for our parents.

She recommended people to switch to teas without sugar or try herbal blends like tulsi, lemongrass, ginger, or cinnamon and choose healthy snacks with meals, such as a handful of peanuts, peanuts chaat, sprouts, roasted foxnuts, moong dal cheela and makhana salad.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.