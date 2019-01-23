Weight Loss: Drink This Four-Ingredient Healthy Smoothie To Shed Extra Kilos

Are you looking to shed that stubborn belly fat and lose weight in just three to four weeks? If yes, then we have something really interesting to offer that will not only please your taste buds but will also help you achieve your fitness goals. We are talking about nutritious yet palatable smoothies, which take less time to prepare, and look alluring at the same time. Smoothies are packed with protein and fibre, which can keep you full for a longer period of time. Having said that, here is a four-ingredient quick and healthy smoothie recipe that may help you shed kilos, flush out toxins as well as boost your metabolism in just few weeks.

Orange, Lemon And Flaxseeds Smoothie For Weight Loss

Orange juice is low in calories and has zero fat, which makes it an excellent option if you are looking to lose quick two or three kilos. This wonder fruit is a great source of flavonoids, carotenoids, and vitamin C - all of which are known to detoxify the body.

According to book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Flaxseeds are a great source of soluble fibre that acts like hunger suppressant and helps you feel full for long. Their high omega-3 fatty acids content can help lower undesirable fats (triglycerides) in the blood, reducing the risk of stroke and heart attack."

Lemons are a good source of vitamin C, which is known to improve immunity and flush out all the toxins. Moreover, lemons are extremely low in calories and high in pectin fibre. So, you may add lemon to your herbal smoothie without any guilt.

Ingredients:

2 oranges

1 1/2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp ground flaxseeds

A pinch of black salt

Method:

Start with peeling the oranges, remove the seeds and chop them. Now, put oranges, lemon juice and flaxseeds to a mixer and blend them well. Add a pinch of black salt (optional) and stir well. Pour into a tall glass and serve.

Include this healthy smoothie in your daily diet and see the results yourself!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.