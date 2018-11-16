Weight Loss: 6 Smart Tips To Make Your Diet Weight Loss-Friendly 

Are you on a weight loss diet? We are sure by now you may have heard many tips and tricks to hasten the process. We hate to break this to you, but there is no shortcut to weight loss; nothing that could sustain it for a longer spell at least. A healthy weight loss diet needs to be balanced. You cannot binge on fries and pizzas for lunch and skip your dinner thinking you have saved enough calories for the day. However, what you can do is make some smart choices to make your diet more weight loss-friendly.

Here are 6 Smart Tips That Are Sure To Help You In Your Weight Loss Journey

1. Watch your salad: Did you know your plate of salad could be fattening too? Shocked? Don't be, and just have a careful look at your salad and the dressings used. Salad dressings like mayonnaise, white sauce and Italian dressings have high fat content. Toppings of too much of cheese and bacon may also just add to the extra calories. Opt for healthier dressings like olive oil, hung curd and vinegar.

2. Have Smaller Size Of Plates And Glasses: Larger plates often trick you into believing that you haven't eaten enough. Opt for smaller plates and eat accordingly. Similarly, smaller glasses would amount to lesser number of liquid calories.

3. Opt For Clear Soups: Soups make for a great appetiser, but make sure they are clear. Creamy and fatty versions can be avoided.

4. Beware Of Hidden Sugar: Excessive refined sugar is an invitation to unnecessary calories. Watch out for sugar in unexpected places like cereals, tomato ketchup and packaged foods, etc. Refined sugar, which is hidden, often contributes to great number of empty calories that result in fat accumulation.

5. Be Mindful Of Your Carbs: It is advised by several nutritionists to ditch white rice during dinner and to go for chapattis instead. Chapattis are high in weight loss-friendly fibres. If you just cannot do without rice, you can swap white rice with brown rice, which is lower in simple carbs, and high in fibre.

6. Go For Steamed, Boiled Or Grilled Food: It is always a good idea to steam, boil or grill your food, especially your veggies. Frying your veggies may lead to loss of nutrients. If you are frying them in cheap quality refined oil, it also leads to calorie-pile up.

Follow these tips and let us know know how it helped you in your weight loss journey.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

