Weight Loss: 6 Common Diet Myths That We Should Stop Believing In

Highlights Weight loss is difficult as there are lot of wrong beliefs out there Eating sugar free cannot guarantee that you will consume less calories Not all carbohydrates and fats lead to weight gain

Weight loss is difficult because there is an overload of information on 'healthy food' and 'weight loss tips' that promise to give you results. Weight loss advice is often doled out on social media and other unreliable mediums and trusting such advice may harm your health in the long run and also make you gain weight, instead of helping you lose it! It is essential lose weight in a healthy way as crash diets and faulty weight loss advice can mess with your metabolism as well as the quality of your hair and skin. It is important to give your body the right nutrition, even as you work to cut our empty calories and junk foods from your diet. However, there are certain weight loss diet tips that all of us have internalised as healthy, but which are in fact myths that we all should stop believing in. Staying away from these weight loss myths will not only help you lose weight in an efficient manner, but will also ensure that you stay healthy in the long run.

Here are 6 weight loss myths that you should stay away from:

1. Weight Loss Myth: Skipping Meals Is Good

It is good for your metabolism to eat proper meals of the day and a good metabolism is key to quicker weight loss. Skipping breakfast is especially bad for your weight loss goals so watch what is on your plate, but never skip any meal.

Weight Loss: It is a myth that skipping meals leads to weight loss

2. Weight Loss Myth: Sugar Free Products Are Better

Artificial sweeteners and weight loss are often linked together. But studies have shown that by consuming products with artificial sweeteners in them, you are probably consuming as many calories as you are with regular products. Sugar substitutes have the potential to decrease your calorie intake but they are no guarantee.

3. Weight Loss Myth: All Carbohydrates Are Bad

Carbohydrates have got a bad rapport among people wanting to lose weight- this why low-carb diets have become very popular. But carbohydrates from whole grains and fruits are important for a healthy body and mind. Moreover, removing one full food group from your diet is not good for weight loss as it is not sustainable and people tend to cheat more often on low carb diets.

4. Weight Loss Myth: Raw Food Is Better Than Cooked Food

Raw foods have gained traction over the years and have ultimately been associated with weight loss as well. But cooked foods are more nutritious than raw foods as cooking activates the nutrients in the food and makes them readily available for absorption by the body.

5. Weight Loss Myth: Stay Away From All Fats

Not all fats are bad- some may even help you in weight loss! Consuming polyunsaturated fats can actually help your body burn more fat. Therefore, consuming foods like olive oil, coconut oil, ghee, egg yolks, nuts may help in weight loss.

Weight Loss Myth: All fats can lead to weight gain

6. Weight Loss Myth: Break Your Meals Into Smaller Portions

It is a common myth that breaking your meal up in smaller portions makes you eat lesser calories. But in fact, what matters more is the total calorie count, whether you eat three meals or six smaller meals.

So now you know! It's time we stopped believing in these commonly held weight loss myths.