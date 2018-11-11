Weight Loss: 6 Ayurvedic Diet Tips To Lose Weight And Cut Belly Fat

Nowadays, we are living in a diet-obsessed world. It looks like weird diets make headlines, claiming to the best way to lose weight. It can be hard to decipher the best way to shed those extra kilos. If the availability of too many diets is making you all the more confused, then Ayurveda is here to your rescue. Ayurveda suggests some simple yet effective remedies to help you lose weight, the healthy way. According to Ayurveda, being overweight may involve excess kapha dosha. Being overweight further can provoke kapha in the body; therefore, it is important to balance this dosha by following certain principles. This wellness system does not focus on short-term gains, so you wouldn't have to starve yourself or unrealistically limit the variety of foods that you can enjoy. Instead, it emphasises on following a clear principles that can not only help you lose weight, but also encourage overall healthy body.



1. Eat Three Satisfying Meals Daily



As per the Ayurvedic tradition, the concept of digestive fire, transformation and digestion are closely interlinked. Maintaining a healthy metabolism requires appropriate kindling of the digestive fire, which can be done by adding regular and reliable fuel to the body. So, eat healthy, digestible meals each day without snacking between meals to strike an important balance. Following this will ensure the digestive fire is adequately stimulated and actually encourages it to grow stronger.



2. Make Dinner Light And Eat Before 7 Pm



Eating a light dinner (ideally before 7 pm) allows your stomach to empty itself before you go off to sleep and supports the natural detoxification processes that occur overnight. Add more soups and salads to your dinner to ensure proper cleansing of the system.



3. Eat A Kapha-Pacifying Diet



Eating a kapha-pacifying diet helps to clear excess kapha from the system and may affect change in the body. Ideally, the kapha diet should include foods that are warm, dry, rough, light and digestible. Choose freshly prepared homemade food that frozen, stale or cold food.



4. Exercise At Least Three Days A Week



Take out time from your busy schedule to engage in exercising to ensure a faster metabolic rate, and efficient fat-burning. Engage in walking, running, cycling, yoga, or swimming, all of which are fun physical activities. The best time to indulge in physical activities is early in the morning when your body has cleansed itself well and is ready for another day.



5. Sip On Hot Water Or Tea Through The Day



Hot water is known to be an elixir in the Vedic tradition. Toxins, also known as ama, tend to accumulate in the body from external sources like pollution, unhealthy food choices, et al. Ama is said to be sticky in nature and can be easily dissolved with hot water. Try to have few sips of warm water first thing in the morning. You can add some fresh herbs like ginger to see effective results.



6. Sleep Well



A disturbed sleep quality can ruin your health and weight. In fact, modern research studies have found out that insufficient sleep may be a contributing factor in weight gain. According to the Ayurveda, the ideal time period should be 10 pm to 6 am.



These tips may not help you in the short run, but are effective in the longer run. A healthy lifestyle is definitely the key to lose weight.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

