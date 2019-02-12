Weight Loss: Eat This High Protein Desi Breakfast To Melt Belly Fat

Starting your day on a protein-filled note is counted as a good practice for a sustainable weight loss journey. A lot of us are guilty for skipping breakfast at some point in life, now you may have your reasons to do so, but just make sure you do not make that your habit. Breakfast is the first meal you have in the day after your previous day's dinner and eight hours of sleep. It is crucial to kick-start your metabolism. Skipping breakfast can also prove detrimental to your energy levels. Also, if you are hungry for a long time after waking up, you are more likely to grab a heavy and greasy lunch/brunch, which could upset your recommended calorie-count for the day.

It is also a good idea to plan your breakfast in advance; this way you are not scouting for ingredients in the last and making anything fried and easy. Make sure you add enough protein to your breakfast. Protein helps induce the feeling of satiety. If you feel full, you are less likely to binge on something fattening or calorie-laden later in the day. Protein also helps regulate hunger hormone ghrelin, which helps check cravings. Some of the best protein-rich breakfasts are: poached eggs, oats, and cereals. If you are looking for something desi, we have something for you too.

(Also Read:Weight Loss: 3 Detox Salad Recipes To Kick-Start Healthy Eating)

It is also a good idea to plan your breakfast in advance

Most of us often associate Indian food with all things spicy, oily and full of calories. But the perception is a tad unfair. Indian cuisine has a wealth of healthy offerings too. For instance, chilla - the Indian pancake - is often made of besan or moong dal and a host of herbs. Here's a recipe of paneer and besan ka chila that is sure to make you drool and help you burn some calories.

Here's Why This Chila Works For Weight Loss

If cooked in less oil, this chilla is a powerhouse. of protein. Besan is a good source of protein. Cottage cheese is an excellent plant-based source of protein too. Cottage cheese is also enriched with calcium that also helps aid metabolism and promote fat loss. The healthy and yummy dish also packs the goodness of tomato, green chillies, ajwain and coriander leaves - all of which come loaded with their range of healthy minerals and nutrients that make it a sound bet for weight loss and good health.

So, don your aprons and start cooking. Got anymore recipes to share with us, do write to us in the comments section below.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.