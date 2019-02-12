Weight Loss: 3 Detox Salad Recipes To Kick-Start Healthy Eating

Junk, processed and greasy foods are quite appetising, but there is also no denying the fact that they have all the potential to harm one's overall health. Junk foods are calorie-loaded and can lead to weight gain to a great extent. If you've been loading up on pizzas, pastas and burgers quite often lately, then it's probably time for you to give a halt and start healthy eating. It's never too late to start afresh. You can detox your body by eating salads that are not only easy-to-make but are also quite pleasing to the palate.

Here is a list of 3 detox salad recipes that can help kick-start healthy eating:



This quick carrot salad with almonds and raisins is perfect for a detox meal. Carrots are replete with health-benefiting properties and can also help you in your weight loss journey. The rich fibre content of carrots will facilitate smooth digestion, further promoting weight loss. What makes this salad delicious is the presence of black grape dressing, which is devoid of preservatives.



If you think that salads are always boring, then it's time for you to reconsider your thoughts. This salad is a perfect combination of nutrition and taste. Asian Sesame Chicken salad is a complete treat to the taste buds. Tender sliced grilled chicken tossed with fresh almond slivers and sesame seeds are sure to complement your weight loss efforts. Grilled chicken will up the protein quotient of the salad, making you feel full for longer and would further keep you from bingeing on other fattening foods.

This chunky salad is prepared using cucumbers, peppery mint leaves and cherry tomatoes, all of which are replete with weight loss-promoting properties. Cucumbers are excellent carriers of water and are perfect for any detox diet. The salad is drizzled with black olives sauce, which adds a nice piquant aroma and flavour to the detox salad. However, make sure that the sugar you add in this salad is not much and just to enhance the flavour.



So, prepare these healthy and delicious salads in the comforts of your kitchen with above-mentioned easily available kitchen ingredients. You can experiment with dressings of your choice; however, steer clear of calorie-loaded dressings like mayonnaise, sour cream, creme fraiche, etc. Happy Cooking!



