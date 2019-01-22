Weight Loss: This Warming Beverage May Do Wonders To Cut Belly Fat 

In an attempt to lose weight fast, people often forget about the next big challenge that awaits- the task of sustaining weight loss. To make the weight loss wholesome and sustainable, you need to follow a balanced diet and a dedicated workout regimen. Make sure you supplement your diet with ample fruits and vegetables. Including some natural herbs and spices may also do wonders for boosting metabolism. Ginger is one such pungent herb that has been a favourite among nutritionists for its digestive and immunity-boosting properties. One of the common ways in which you can make the most of ginger's health benefits is through a hot cup of ginger tea. And guess what? A hot cup of adrak chai may also do wonders to cut your belly fat! Here's how:

Here's How Ginger Tea May Help Boost Weight Loss:

Ginger is a herb native to China and India. It can help rev up your metabolism naturally. Dr. Shikha Sharma in her book '101 Weight Loss Tips' writes, "Drinking adrak water early in the morning is good as it reduces water retention and helps in digestion.” If the plain taste of water bores you, you can also brew some ginger in a warm and soothing tea. Ginger is excellent for the digestive system too. According to the book, ‘Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, ginger “protects and heals the gut, hastens the movement of food through the gastrointestinal tract, and reduces wind, bloating and cramps. It also awakens the taste buds, and gets digestive juices flowing.” A healthy digestion is a very crucial component for weight loss. If what you eat is not eliminated properly, it tends to hamper your metabolism and makes weight loss even tougher.

Weight Loss: Ginger is a herb native to China and India

Additionally, ginger tea is also low on calories (provided you brew it well), which makes it an excellent alternative to the fatty beverages like aerated drinks, iced tea and sugary fruit juices.

Here's how you can make weight loss-friendly ginger tea at home:

Ingredients:

1 tsp ginger, chopped fine

1 tsp tea leaves, for every cup

3 cups of water

1 tsp honey (to taste)

How to make ginger tea:

1. Take a pan and add water in it.

2. Next, add the finely chopped ginger and bring it to boil.

3. As the tea begins to boil, add tea leaves and honey.

4. Allow it to simmer for about 3-4 minutes. You can also add a pinch of lime juice to it to spruce it up a notch.

Your ginger tea is ready. Have it early in the morning to give your metabolism a perfect kick-start. Avoid sugar as it may up the calorie count of your tea.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.