Weight Loss: 5 Ayurvedic Superfoods To Burn Belly Fat 

Do you often find yourself staring into the mirror, sucking your tummy in and trying all sorts of quick fixes to hide the bulge? Well, you are not alone! Belly fat can be a little too stubborn at times. But with a balanced diet and dedicated fitness regimen, you can help ensure you get achieve the kind of waistline you wish to achieve. According to Ayurveda, there are several foods and herbs that are known to boost metabolism, digestion and cut belly fat naturally. Including these foods in your diet may just prove to be a game changer for you too! Have a look.

Ayurveda For Weight Loss | Ayurvedic Superfoods To Cut Belly Fat

1. Amla: Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is replete with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that are known to boost skin, hair and digestive health. Amla is also enriched with dietary fibres. Fibres take the longest to break down and digest, which in turn helps induce feeling of satiety and, thereby, promote weight loss. Ayurveda expert, Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, Clinical Operations, tells us that the alkaline nature of amla helps in clearing the system and strengthening the digestive system. A healthy digestion is crucial for fast metabolism.

2. Jeera water: This wonder beverage is exceptionally low in calories. Did you know that one teaspoon of cumin seeds has only seven calories? Its volatile oils are also incredible in boosting digestion naturally and stimulate fat burning by improving metabolism naturally.

3. Methi dana

Galactomannan, a water-soluble component found in methi, helps curb your cravings and keeps you fuller for longer. Experts also say that methi seeds can increase the metabolic rate of the body and improve insulin activity, both of which are important in facilitating weight loss.

4. Cinnamon or Dalchini

Another metabolism boosting spice you can add to your diet is cinnamon. According to a study, published in the Journal of Nutritional Science and Vitaminology, cinnamaldehyde in cinnamon stimulated metabolism of the fatty visceral tissue, which could prove helpful in cutting belly fat. Best way to make most of its weight loss properties is by having a cup of cinnamon water on an empty stomach every morning.

5. Triphala

Triphala helps detoxify your body and promotes healthy digestion. Triphala is a concoction made using three dried fruits including amalaki (amla), bibhitaki and haritaki. Ayurveda experts advise taking triphala churna in hot water at least two hours after dinner and half hour before breakfast.

Include these foods in your diet and see the results for yourself!

