Weight Loss: 5 Fruits That Could Help Cut Belly Fat

Losing weight is no easy feat. The journey could prove to be an overwhelming affair for many, especially when the results are not quick. Let us tell you a secret; weight loss is a time consuming process. Moreover, each body takes its own time to process and adapt to the changes. Therefore, if you are looking to lose weight, it is advised that you hang in there. Make sure you start with wise choices. Eating fruits may prove to be a game-changer of sorts. Fruits are not only replete with vital antioxidants and minerals, but they could also help burn belly fat naturally:



Here are some fruits that are known to cut belly fat:



1. Apple

Fresh and crunchy apples are packed with healthy flavonoids and fibres that may help burn belly fat. They are particularly rich in pectin fibre that breaks down slowly. The fibres present in apple promote satiety. If you feel full, you would naturally binge less. Apples are also very low in calories and sugar content, which makes it an ideal bet for weight loss.

2. Tomato

The tangy goodness of tomato may do wonders to cut your belly fat. Tomatoes tend to stimulate the production of the amino acid called carnitine, which is an organic molecule that is known to play a crucial role in regulation of fatty acid and energy metabolism. Tomatoes are also enriched with compound known as 9-oxo-ODA that helps decrease lipids in blood and ensure healthy weight loss. Tomatoes also have high fibre content.

Weight Loss: The tangy goodness of tomato may do wonders to cut your belly fat

3. Guava

The green crunchy fruit with white flesh is one of the most loved winter fruits of all times. It is loaded with dietary fibres, which helps keep you satiated and prevents bingeing. The glycaemic index or GI value of guava is also very low, which enables slow release of sugar in the bloodstream. This promotes better insulin activity and weight management too.

Weight loss: Guava is loaded with dietary fibres

4. Strawberries

Juicy and ever-so delightful strawberries are tremendously low in calories. A 100 grams serving of strawberries contain only 33 calories. You can tuck into them raw, blend them in smoothies or toss them up in salads as strawberries are immensely versatile.

5. Kiwi

The tarty fruit is known to boost digestion naturally. Kiwi contains an enzyme known as actinidain, which helps in digestion of proteins in the body. A good digestion and sustainable weight loss goes hand in hand. Poor digestion can hamper the breakdown of food particles, which in turn could take a toll on metabolism and lead to weight gain.



Include these foods in your diet and watch out for the impact on your waistline.

