Weight Loss: 5 Best Negative Calorie Fruits You Could Add To Your Breakfast 

Negative calorie foods have garnered immense attention in the world of health and nutrition lately. Negative calorie foods are foods that are very low in calories and can be added to any weight loss diet. But why, you ask? This is because digesting and metabolising these foods takes more calories/energy than they inherently contain. Moreover, these calories are not empty, but of high nutritional value. According to the negative calorie food theory, you can eat as many of these foods and never gain weight. But we all know that possibility of that is less, as excess of anything is not good for your weight loss journey. However, including these foods to your daily diet may be of significant help in burning fat. The best part about these foods is that you need not go too far to find them; a lot of our seasonal fruits, veggies and greens qualify are counted as negative calorie foods.

Here are 5 negative calorie fruits that you can add to your breakfast.

1. Apples

Apples are enriched with pectin, which is a type of soluble fibre that fills you up and also ensures slow release of sugar in the blood stream. If you are satiated you are less likely to indulge in other foods.

Weight Loss: Apples are rich with fibres that induce satiety

2. Berries

Sweet, tangy and ever-so delectable berries are exceptionally low in calories. Did you know that raspberries, blueberries and strawberries have only 32 calories per half a cup (as per the United States Department of Agriculture)? Moreover, berries are packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that can do wonders for your heart health. You can add berries to your smoothies, or a bowl of cereal, the choice is yours!

3. Watermelons

Would you believe, about 95 percent of watermelon is just water?! The delectable fruit also contains just 30 calories per 100 grams, as per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Watermelon is one of the best additions you can make to your weight loss diet. Watermelons also promote smooth blood flow and boost immunity naturally. You can have it raw or blend them in smoothies.

Weight loss: 95 percent of watermelon's weight is just water

4. Lemon

A glass of lemon water and honey has been one of the oldest remedies to cut belly fat. A 100-gram serving of lemons contain only 29 calories, as per the USDA. Drinking a glass of lemon juice right in the morning may help rev up metabolism naturally.

5. Grapefruit

This tropical fruit contains only about 40 calories per 100 grams, as per the USDA. A treasure trove of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, grapefruit is known to boost immunity and also help give you a nourished and beautiful skin.

Include these negative calorie fruits in your daily breakfast and cut belly fat naturally.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.