Fruit Juice Versus Vegetable Juice- Which Is Better For Weight Loss?

When it comes to weight loss, traditional wisdom dictates that fruits and vegetables are some of the healthiest foods to consume. Fruits and vegetables are chock-full of essential vitamins, minerals, fibre and natural sugars that are important to supply the body with energy and to allow the body to perform all the functions properly. Both fruits and vegetables can be eaten raw or cooked to make delicious vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, but juicing them is said to be one of the best ways to derive nutrition from them. Fruit juices are popular additions to breakfast meals, while vegetables juices albeit less popular, are still consumed as mid-meal snacks to tide over hunger pangs. But which is better for weight loss- fruit juice or vegetable juice?

The answer obviously also depends on what kind of fruit or vegetable you're using to prepare your juice. As a general rule of thumb, juices prepared at home, with 100 per cent natural ingredients are the best and healthiest for consumption. All packaged juices promise nutrition, but instead deliver empty calories, preservatives and artificial flavours, so these must be tossed out especially if you're looking to lose weight.

Fruit Juice Versus Veggie Juice- Which Is Better For Weight Loss?

Fruits contain a lot of natural sugars and consuming too much of some fruits may cause sudden blood sugar spikes in the blood. They are great for when you're looking to gain energy quickly, before an intense physical activity or a day full of exhausting and physically draining tasks. But when it comes to weight loss or consuming them as a part of a diet that restricts calories, fruit juices lose out to veggie juices. This is because fruits are naturally sweet and thus, high in calories. Moreover, they are acidic in nature, as compared to vegetables which have an alkalising effect on the body. Vegetable juices may help maintain the pH balance of the body, helping your body systems to function optimally.

Vegetables are low in calories and are hence, may be better for weight loss than fruits. To add juices to your weight loss meals in a healthy way, you may want to include more vegetables and less fruits in them. You can add fruits as alternative to processed sugar, to add taste and sweeten your veggie juices. Weight watchers may want to follow the 90/10 rule for juicing- 90 per cent of your juice should contain vegetables and 10 per cent fruits for sweetness and natural flavour. For those not looking to lose weight, but just generally wondering which among fruit and vegetable juice is healthier, the answer is- they're both healthy when consumed in moderation.

Both fruits and vegetables contain a range of minerals and vitamins and should hence be a part of any healthy diet plan. Generally, eating whole fruits and vegetables is considered healthier than juicing them.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.