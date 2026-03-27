Watch: Workers Union Allegedly Find Stone In Lemon Rice At Hyderabad Airport, Demands Action

A food safety concern has been raised at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad, after a stone was reportedly found in lemon rice served at the airport canteen. The issue was highlighted by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) through a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). According to the union, the canteen is used daily by drivers and customers, including workers and visitors at the airport.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh Celebrates Dhurandhar 2 Success With Deepika Padukone At Mumbai's Benne Dosa

What Happened At Hyderabad International Airport

In its post and a video, TGPWU said lemon rice was served in a plastic cover, and during consumption, a stone was discovered in the food. The union described the incident as alarming and cited it as an example of negligence in food handling at a major international airport. The post was addressed to Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, calling attention to the issue.

Mr. @ppanicker1, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited.



Again at @RGIAHyd thousands of drivers and customers everyday food eat canteen — lemon rice was served in a plastic cover, and shockingly, a stone was found in the food. @TGPWU strongly condemns this negligence. pic.twitter.com/ju9mDWrEnd — Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (@TGPWU) March 26, 2026

Demand For Action

TGPWU strongly criticised what it described as poor food quality and lack of basic food safety standards. The union said the issue went beyond a single incident and reflected broader lapses in canteen management. It demanded immediate corrective action, along with strict quality checks and a complete overhaul of the existing canteen system at RGIA.

Also Read: Watch: Bhumi Pednekar Visits Popular Amritsar Dhabas To Try Desi Food And Rates Them

Suggested Alternative Food Service Model

The union suggested that airport authorities look at alternative models such as Indiramma Canteens run by women's Self‑Help Groups (SHGs). It said these models have previously demonstrated the ability to deliver hygienic, affordable and accountable food services in public spaces. According to the union, such systems could also support women's livelihoods while improving food quality and oversight.

Shaik Salauddin, Founder President of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union, said drivers and customers at the airport deserve safe, clean and dignified food. He urged the authorities to address the matter promptly and ensure food safety at the canteen.

At the time of reporting, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited had not issued a public response to the concerns raised by the union.