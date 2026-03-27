Ranveer Singh Celebrates <i>Dhurandhar</i> 2 Success With Deepika Padukone At Mumbai's Benne Dosa

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently shared a glimpse from a casual food outing in Mumbai, with a selfie from their dosa meal at Benne, a popular South Indian restaurant which is frequently visited by celebrities. The picture, which has gone viral, shows the couple inside the restaurant along with members of the staff, keeping the moment simple and focused on food. The selfie also featured Ranveer Singh's father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, along with Benne's restaurant staff, who were seen standing beside the table. The image captured the group smiling together, suggesting the couple took a moment to interact with the team after their meal.

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The picture was shared by the official Instagram handle of Benne, which has now opened an outlet in Chowpatty, and wrote, “Something and all is happening pt.2 #benne #chowpatty ”

Watch the full post below:

Benne is a Bengaluru‑style dosa cafe located in Bandra West, Mumbai. The restaurant specialises in benne dosas, a Karnataka speciality in which the dosa is cooked generously with butter. The word “benne” translates to butter in Kannada.

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Not The First Foodie Outing

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Benne outing comes after a recent seafood dinner at Mumbai restaurant Maaslli, where the couple was seen enjoying coastal cuisine. That meal, much like the dosa outing, was low‑key and centred entirely around food rather than celebration. That outing, too, was kept low‑key and centred around food rather than celebration. Read all about it here.

Have you been to Benne dosa cafe in Mumbai? Let us know in the comments below.