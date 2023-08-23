Watch: Viral Video Showing Making Of Ice-Cream Lollies Leaves Internet 'Distressed'

A video showing the making of ice cream lollies in a factory has gone viral

Nowadays, we often come across 'behind-the-scenes' videos of food items being made in factories. More often than not, these viral videos leave us concerned about the quality of the ingredients used and the way they are handled. In many cases, we are left wondering whether we'll ever be able to unsee such revelations. There's another such video making the rounds online at present. This 'behind-the-scenes' video shows part of the manufacturing process of ice cream dollies and it has left some people "distressed" and others "mesmerised."

Also Read: Viral Tweet About 'Flavour-To-Price' Ratio In Indian Food Wins The Internet

The TikTok video was shared by the user @TheGMcConnachie on X (formerly Twitter). In the video, we first see a piece of factory equipment piping out two flavours of ice cream. This happens in a constant circular motion so that a twister shape is formed. The entire length of the twisted ice cream then passes below a blade, which cuts it into standard sizes. As the lollies pass by on a conveyor belt, wooden ice cream sticks are embedded into them. What's interesting to note - as the X user who posted the video points out - is that the sticks don't always land in the exact centre of the ice cream. Sometimes, they skewer it towards the sides, leading to uneven shapes. In the caption, the user wrote, "Sorry, but the haphazard way the sticks are being launched into the Twister ice lollies (or whatever they're called here) is killing me."

Also Read: What Goes Inside Popular Orange Drink 'Tang'? Influencer's Viral Video Explains

The video continues, showing the ice creams rotating on trays and going through what seems to be a freezing process. They are then separated and individually taken by small mechanised 'arms' to be packaged. Most of the process seems to be automated. Watch the full video below.

Sorry, but the haphazard way the sticks are being launched into the Twister ice lollies (or whatever they're called here) is killing me 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6UATHcbClZ — Garry McC (@TheGMcConnachie) August 18, 2023

The video has received 3.4M views and 30.2K likes so far. People had varying reactions to it. Read some of their replies below:

I was distressed at the violent skewering of the ice lolly goodness — Garry McC (@TheGMcConnachie) August 18, 2023

Me too it's barbaric 😂 But a mesmerising video too! — Emma Durie (@DurieEmma) August 19, 2023

That is deeply, deeply troubling. — Adam Cooper (@a_cooper17) August 19, 2023

It's genuinely distressing. Skewering them at all sorts of random angles. — Garry McC (@TheGMcConnachie) August 18, 2023

So at NO point did they EVER resemble the picture?

🤣 Here I was blaming myself for improper freezer storage. — Lorna MacGillivray (@Elemjay1) August 19, 2023

What's with that? Quality control lacking. — Michael Christie (@mwchristie) August 18, 2023

Haha, so that explains why the stick is all over the place 😂😂😂 — Martin Adams | Building Flowtelic (@Martin_Adams) August 19, 2023

Is the goal to get people to buy 2 because the first one falls off the stick right away? Haha — Mark Le Dain (@mark_ledain) August 19, 2023

This gets funnier each time I watch it. Those sticks...🤣🤣🤣... not even TRYING. — Lorna MacGillivray (@Elemjay1) August 19, 2023

One cannot help but think about what actually goes into the making of these ice cream dollies. If we were given a glimpse of the exact ingredients along with the technique, would we have the same reaction? And what happens when not all parts of the process are mechanised? Well, last month, an Instagram showing the making of orange popsicles at a factory in India went viral. The Internet had divided opinions when it came to this video. Read the full story here.

Also Read: Transparent Gulab Jamun Or Ice Cube? Bizarre Viral Video Divides Internet