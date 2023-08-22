Viral Tweet About 'Flavour-To-Price' Ratio In Indian Food Wins The Internet

Indian food is popular all over the world. Photo: iStock (representational)

Indian food is being celebrated not just in the country, but all over the world. We have seen food bloggers and celebrities try their hands at making all kinds of amazing Indian dishes. Indian take-outs and restaurants are opening up on every street and in every city. Apart from its bold taste and spicy flavours, one thing that captivates our attention about Indian cuisine is that it is cost-effective. Recently, a popular writer and editor Derek Guy (@dieworkwear) took to Twitter (now known as X) to share his thoughts about Indian food. He spoke about the cuisine and how it packs a punch of flavours at a very nominal cost. Take a look at the post he shared:

indian food has the highest flavor-to-price ratio. it's like $10 for a little thing of chana masala but there's enough flavor in there to power 10 bowls of rice for the rest of the week — derek guy (@dieworkwear) August 22, 2023

In the tweet, Derek Guy wrote that he bought chana masala from his local store at a price of $10 (or Rs 830 approximately). He felt that the chana masala had the potential to add flavour to more than 10 bowls of rice over one week. "Indian food has the highest flavour-to-price ratio. It's like $10 for a little thing of chana masala but there's enough flavour in there to power 10 bowls of rice for the rest of the week," he tweeted. The post has received 627k views and 11k likes and the numbers are only going up.

A number of comments and reactions poured into the tweet. Many agreed with the writer's analysis of Indian food and its flavour-to-price ratio. "Derek's going to get a lot of love from India Twitter for this true statement," said a user. "Indian food: turning a little chickpea into a flavour-packed superhero that can save your taste buds," commented another one.

Take a look at the reactions:

next time try that chana masala with a little yogurt on the side (works for most indian curries). adds a nice complement to the spice and takes it to another level. — Vineet Thanedar (@vinthanedar) August 22, 2023

I add 2 spoons of chilli powder just to be sure. — ramki.eth (@yramkee) August 22, 2023

i went through a months-long chana masala phase — antimo (@antimoFM) August 22, 2023

This is your best tweet yet — Antonio Collins (@AntonioCCollins) August 22, 2023

Glad to see this way of thinking., price/flavors..



Hope you try goat/lamb biryani.. from a good restaurant — srb (@srbsh_) August 22, 2023

