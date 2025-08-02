He Stabbed His Pregnant Wife To Death, Called Cops, And Waited

A pregnant woman was stabbed to death by her husband in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The husband, Ravi Shankar, killed his seven-month pregnant wife, Sapna, inside a locked room before calling the police on himself.

According to the police, the incident took place this morning. Sapna had been residing for the past five months at her sister Pinky's marital home in Amhera. She had moved there following continued discord with her husband, Ravi, whom she had married in January this year.

On Saturday morning, Ravi arrived at the Amhera residence and asked to speak with Sapna. Ravi took Sapna to a room on the first floor and shut the door. Moments later, shouts and screams were heard from inside the locked room.

Witnesses, including family members and neighbours, reported hearing Sapna begging for her life. Despite her pleas, Ravi repeatedly attacked her with a knife. According to police, he slit her throat and continued to stab her multiple times even after she had died. Sapna's brother-in-law claimed that she was seven months pregnant.

By the time Sapna's sister and others attempted to intervene, the door had already been locked from the inside. No one could get in until the police arrived and broke it open. Inside, they found Ravi Shankar sitting next to his wife's body, with blood splattered across the room.

Upon arrival, police detained Ravi without resistance. Sapna's body was sent for a post-mortem examination before an FIR was registered against Ravi.

