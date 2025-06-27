Jaipur Man Arrested For Raping Two Daughters For 5 Years: Cops

A man was arrested and sent to jail on Thursday for raping two minor daughters for about five years, a senior police official said.

Police filed an FIR after recording statements of the girls and their mother through a hidden camera. The woman had refused to file a case due to fear of society and her husband.

The case was registered at Sadar police station and the investigation was handed over to a senior police officer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Amit Kumar told PTI, "On June 20, the mother reached the hospital with two daughters complaining of stomach ache. Both were in bad condition. The mother told the doctor that both the girls were complaining of stomach ache and mental stress. When the doctor inquired, the truth came to light." The DCP said that the accused was arrested, presented before a court and sent to jail.

Mr Kumar said that on June 21, the Association for Voluntary Action, an organisation working against child labour and child sexual violence, received information from Aasra Foundation that a woman from Sadar police station area wants to talk about sexual abuse of her daughters.

On this, the NGO contacted the woman. The mother and minor daughters were taken to a safe and quiet place for counselling. It was revealed that the minor girls were raped by their father, Mr Kumar said.

"We made an action plan, got the counselling videographed with a hidden camera as the woman had refused to register a case. Therefore, Chitrakoot Circle Inspector Antim Sharma was asked to counsel the woman and girls in the presence of the NGO." The NGO report and counselling provided enough evidence, following which the police registered an FIR.

After this, the girls were examined by the medical board. After the medical reports confirmed the facts, the accused was arrested. The investigation so far has revealed that the accused had been raping his minor daughters for five years.

