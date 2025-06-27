"Very Big One": Donald Trump Hints At "Great" Trade Deal With India

US President Donald Trump on Thursday hinted at a "very big" trade deal with India, weeks after a team of negotiators from the two countries held four-day closed-door talks on the agreement. Addressing the 'Big Beautiful Event' at the White House, Trump said he has a "great deal" with India.

"Everybody wants to make a deal and have a part of it. Remember a few months ago, the press was saying, 'You really have anybody of any interest? Well, we just signed with China yesterday. We are having some great deals. We have one coming up, maybe with India. Very big one," he said.

#WATCH | "...We just signed (trade deal) with China. We're not going to make deals with everybody... But we're having some great deals. We have one coming up, maybe with India, a very big one. We're going to open up India. In the China deal, we're starting to open up China.… pic.twitter.com/fJwmz1wK44 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2025

Trump also asserted that the US will not make trade deals with every other nation.

"We're not going to make deals with everybody. Some we are just going to send them a letter, say thank you very much. You are to pay 25, 35, 45 per cent. That's the easy way to do it, and my people don't want to do it that way. They want to do some of it, but they want to make more deals than I would do," he said.

The four-day talks over the mega trade deal had reportedly primarily focused on greater market access for both industrial and agricultural products in either country, tariff cuts, and non-tariff barriers, people familiar with the matter said. While the US delegation was led by officials from the Office of the US Trade Representative, the Indian team of negotiators from the trade ministry was led by Rajesh Agrawal.

Negotiations for the agreement reportedly aimed to take the annual bilateral trade between the two countries from the current $190 billion to a massive $500 billion by 2030.

As the talks concluded on June 10, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that India and the US were in the process of negotiating a fair and equitable trade agreement that will benefit both economies. "PM Modi and US President Trump met in February 2025...Both our leaders have decided to enter into a bilateral trade agreement which will be mutually beneficial for both the economies, businesses on both sides and the people of both countries. We are negotiating to make a nice, fair, equitable, and balanced agreement to promote business," he had said.

Earlier this month, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick also said that a trade deal between India and the United States could be finalised soon, with both countries finding common ground that suits their interests.

Us-China trade deal

Trump, while addressing the 'Big Beautiful Bill' event, also mentioned that he had already signed a trade deal with China on Wednesday. While he did not elaborate on the details of the agreement, a White House official confirmed that the deal is focused on expediting rare earth shipments from China to the US.

The two sides also reportedly agreed to an additional understanding for a framework to implement the Geneva agreement.

The pact comes after escalating tensions between the US and China that had led to a virtual halt in bilateral trade.