Hyderabad Couple Records Their Sexual Acts, Sells Clips For Rs 2,000, Arrested

A 41-year-old man and his 37-year-old wife were arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly live streaming their sexual acts on a mobile app in exchange for money, police said.

The couple from Mallikarjuna Nagar in Amberpet was arrested by the police's task force and several equipment, including high definition cameras, were seized from their house.

According to the police, the couple admitted to engaging in the act as a means of earning easy money. The man is a cab driver by profession.

The couple, the police said, would share live and recorded videos of their sexual acts with app users - mostly youngsters - who were ready to pay for such explicit content. A live video would cost Rs 2,000 while a recorded clip would be sold for Rs 500.

The couple earned more money than what the man alone earned, through this racket, the police said.

Besides, the man and the woman would live stream or record their acts using HD cameras. They also reportedly wore masks to conceal their identities during the act.

The couple's house was raided by the East Zone Task Force on Thursday and they were arrested on the basis of a tip-off, the police said.

A case under provisions of the Information Technology Act has been registered and a probe is underway, the police added.