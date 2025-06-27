Hyderabad Couple Who Live Streamed Sex Acts Needed Money For Daughters' Fees

The Hyderabad couple, who was arrested for allegedly live streaming their sexual acts on a mobile app, was in dire need of finances and resorted to such acts to make easy money, police said on Friday.

The couple couldn't afford to pay the college fees of their two daughters, both of whom are meritorious students. One of them is a second year B.Tech student while the other recently secured 468 out of 470 in her intermediate exam and was preparing to enter college.

Besides, the man, who is an auto driver, was reportedly suffering from ill health and couldn't afford the medical expenses, the police said.

The man and woman were arrested from Mallikarjuna Nagar in Amberpet on Thursday and several equipment, including high definition cameras, were seized from their house.

The couple, the police said, would share live and recorded videos of their sexual acts with app users - mostly youngsters - who were ready to pay for such explicit content. A live video would cost Rs 2,000 while a recorded clip would be sold for Rs 500.

The couple earned more money than what the man alone earned by driving an auto, through this racket, the police said.

They used HD cameras for the purpose. They also reportedly wore masks to conceal their identities during the act, the police added.

The couple's house was raided by the East Zone Task Force and they were arrested on the basis of a tip-off.

A case under provisions of the Information Technology Act has been registered and a probe is underway, the police said. Notices have also been issued to those who purchased the videos from the couple, they added.