Out To Party, Bengaluru Woman Falls From 13th Floor Of Under-Construction Building

The woman fell into the lift shaft of the building.

Read Time: 1 min
Out To Party, Bengaluru Woman Falls From 13th Floor Of Under-Construction Building
An unnatural death report has been registered.
  • The woman was partying with friends on Wednesday night
  • She fell into a lift shaft at an under-construction building
  • An unnatural death report has been registered
A young woman, out to party with friends, fell to her death from the 13th floor of an under-construction building in Bengaluru. 

Officials said the woman had gone to the building, under the jurisdiction of Parappana Agrahara police station, with a group of friends on Wednesday night. "They were partying and the woman fell into a shaft, where a lift was supposed to be installed in the future," an official said. 

While some reports suggested that she was shooting a reel, the official said no such recording was recovered from her phone.

All angles are being investigated but the police, so far, believe that the woman fell accidentally. An unnatural death report has been registered. 
 

