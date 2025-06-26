Watch: Punjabi Mom Uses Tortillas To Make Samosas, Foodies React

You may have come across viral videos featuring various types of samosa stuffings. But have you ever seen a different type of samosa covering? Recently, a reel showing tortillas being used as samosa pattis grabbed many eyeballs on Instagram and led to a foodie debate in the comment section. It was posted by Sonia Kaur (@lovelightsonia), who revealed that she had asked her Punjabi mother to make samosas "for an intimate summer solstice potluck." Rather than opt for the traditional method, the mom relied on a quick hack and used tortillas to make the samosas.

In the now-viral video, we see the tortillas being briefly cooked on a pan with oil on both sides. The mom then cut the tortilla into two halves using scissors. She spread a paste (probably made by combining flour and water) on the surface of each semicircular tortilla piece. She folded it to form a cone and filled it with a cooked mixture of peas and potatoes. She sealed all the edges of the triangular pocket carefully so that the stuffing would not come out later. Finally, she deep-fried the treats until they turned crisp and golden-brown.

In the caption, Sonia wrote, "She used tortillas to make samosas - I asked her if that was cheating. Lol, what do you think?! They were so good, though - the potatoes with spices were out of this world."

Many Instagram users liked the idea of using tortillas in this way, and some even admitted that they also do the same. A few people recommended using completely uncooked tortillas for this purpose. Certain foodies were not at all convinced by this cooking hack. Read some of the reactions below:

"Best samosa hack. Used to do this in college all the time."

"Love the idea."

"Just call it a Mexican samosa."

"Such a neat idea! They look awesome."

"This is genius!! Will definitely have to try this!"

"I've used tortillas to eat curry."

"Nah, gotta do what you gotta do."

"Yes, it's cheating!"

"I use uncooked tortillas from Costco. It tastes pretty much the same as a real samosa. I kind of like it better than the whole thing from scratch."

"Wow, using tortillas? As long as it tastes the same, that's what counts. We Mexicans also cut corners."

"I did the same with chicken kheema. You don't need to cook the tortilla or put the paste in it beforehand. Just make the cone shape and glue it, fill it and seal it, then fry. Best hack I tried and it's so quick."

