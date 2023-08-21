What Goes Inside Popular Orange Drink 'Tang'? Influencer's Viral Video Explains

Tang is a popular orange drink, and it was the subject of a recent viral video.

We all have a certain set of myths and misconceptions about food that we may assume are facts. For instance, the simple notion that a tomato is not a vegetable is a fruit is not known by many. In the recent past, a number of influencers have been debunking these myths and stating health facts for their consumers to know about. In April 2023, a video about the popular children's drink Bournvita stirred up a debate. Popular influencer Revant Himantsingka @foodpharmer claimed in an Instagram post (later taken down) that the drink was not healthy for children as it had actually claimed. And now, the same influencer has shared a video about the orange-flavoured powdered drink 'Tang'. Take a look:

Also Read: Is Cadbury Bournvita Healthy? Viral Video Stirs Up Twitter Debate

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the Instagram influencer.

In the video, the influencer Revant Himantsingka claimed that per 100 grams of Tang, the packet stated that it had almost 93 grams of sugar. Thus, he said that the drink was basically 93% sugar. He further stated that the drink also had added sucralose which is a sugar substitute used in drinks like Coke Zero. "If they limited their marketing to taste, there would be no issue. The problem is they advertise their product with various health claims," he stated in the caption. "This is a product review made for educational purposes. There is no intention to defame any company. Use your doctor's advice before consuming anything! Consume Tang in moderation," he concluded in the video.

Since the time the video was posted by the influencer, no response or comment has been received yet from the company's official spokesperson or social media handles.

A number of food enthusiasts reacted in the comments section of the video, which has raked in over 699k views and 64.7k likes at the time of writing. "Teaching us health as it should be," wrote one user while another said, "We need more people like you to keep the corporates accountable." "Thankful to my teacher Ms Iyengar who taught us why is it important to read the ingredient list in 9th standard," commented a user. Another requested, "Start doing this for skincare products. Girls are into skincare a lot and the influencers are exacerbating the problem."

Meanwhile, in April 2023, Mondelez International had sent a legal notice to the same influencer for his claims about Bournvita. Click here to read more about this story.