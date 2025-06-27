Himachal Flash Floods: Over 250 Rescued, Search Operations Continue

Over 250 people were rescued in a major operation by state and central teams after flash floods hit parts of Dharamshala, officials said.

Speaking to ANI, the Kangra Superintendent of Police, Shalini Agnihotri, said the flash floods had swept away several individuals, triggering immediate search and rescue operations by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police.

"Some people were swept away in the flash floods. Yesterday, SDRF, local police, and Himachal Pradesh Home Guard volunteers conducted a search and rescue operation in which 250 people were successfully rescued and two bodies were recovered. Today, NDRF also joined the local police at these spots. Three more bodies were recovered today. Out of the total, four bodies have been identified. Three people are missing. One survivor has been rescued from the forest," She said.

"Today, the situation is better because apart from the 250 people of these groups, no other missing persons have been reported," she added.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday directed all the Deputy Commissioners of the State to stay alert and ensure 24/7 availability for the public to deal with the unfolding situation efficiently, keeping in view the adverse weather conditions.

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), while reviewing the situation in the State with district administrations virtually from Shimla today, he asked all Deputy Commissioners to conduct relief and rehabilitation operations for affected individuals on a war-footing basis.

The Chief Minister also instructed them to identify individuals or families, particularly migrant labourers, living close to the banks of rivers, khads, and nullahs and to relocate them to safer places, while ensuring their safety. He also directed the issuance of advisories warning tourists and locals against venturing near rivers and nullahs during the rainy season.

