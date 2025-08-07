"Papa, We Won't Survive": Nepal Man's Chat With Son Missing In Uttarkashi Flood

When migrant labourers from Nepal Kali Devi and her husband Vijay Singh completed their task and left Harsil Valley in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Tuesday, little did they imagine that they would perhaps be the sole survivors of an impending disaster, or, tragically, be sharing their final moments with their children.

Sitting at the Bhatwari helipad, Mr Singh recalled his final and tense two-minute phone conversation with his son, who he said was inconsolable and helpless, and subsequently went missing after a cloudburst hit the valley and triggered massive flash floods and landslides.

"He said papa, we will not survive, there is a lot of water in the drain," Mr Singh said.

The labourer was among a group of 26 people who arrived from Nepal to indulge in road and bridge constructions in the valley.

According to Ms Devi, the couple were the only ones who left for Bhatwari - around 47 kilometres away - at around 12pm on Tuesday. A day later, none of the remaining 24 members were reachable.

On Wednesday, the couple walked till Gangawadi - that leads to Harsil Valley - but could not proceed after a key bridge was found washed away.

"When we left the valley, we never thought that such a disaster would hit the region. Had I known about the impending floods, I would not have left my children behind," she said. "I appeal to the government to take us to Harsil Valley. We will find our children ourselves."

On Wednesday, the couple walked till Gangawadi - that leads to Harsil Valley - but could not proceed after a key bridge of the Border Roads Organisation over the Bhagirathi river was found washed away.

Besides the labourers, a team of army personnel were also present at the valley when the disaster struck. Around 11 jawans are reported missing.

Extreme rainfall in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have resulted in widespread damage to property and lives, and potential flash floods and landslides. Disaster swept through Dharali village, near Harsil, in Uttarkashi on Tuesday after a massive cloudburst triggered flash floods that barrelled through homes, trees and vehicles, trapping dozens of people and leaving at least five dead.

Dharali is the main stopover on way to Gangotri, the origin of the Ganges, and home to many hotels, restaurants and home stays.

Efforts were stepped up on Thursday to airlift advanced equipment to the flood-ravaged village to speed up the search for those trapped under rubble and rescue pilgrims stranded at various locations in the district due to breached and blocked roads.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is camping here to closely monitor rescue operations, which would gain momentum when the weather improves and the blocked roads are opened.

The National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force and the local administration are also making efforts to search for the missing people.

