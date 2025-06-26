Video Of Chinese Boy Running Back To Table For Food Mid-Earthquake Leaves Internet In Stitches

A Chinese boy has become an internet sensation after a video of him running back to grab food from a table during an earthquake surfaced online. According to the South China Morning Post, an earthquake shook Qingyuan, southern China, on June 23, after which the video amused millions of people on social media. In the clip, the child is seen running back to grab food from a table in the middle of the tremors while the rest of his family fled in fear.

The video begins to show a family, including a father and his two sons, sitting together at a dining table and enjoying a meal. Moments later, an earthquake hits, following which the father, surnamed Li, grabs his younger son and rushes towards the door in panic. The older son initially follows the father. However, just moments later, he runs back to the dining table to grab the food.

Watch the video below:

Nothing comes between this kid and his meal not even an earthquake.



pic.twitter.com/eWs218JHUH — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) June 25, 2025

Despite his father's frantic shouts to run, the boy continues to take some more mouthfuls of food. At one point, he even tries to grab some dishes. However, his father quickly steps in and persuades the boy to put the dish back.

According to SCMP, the family lived on the 9th floor, and the earthquake was registered as a 4.9 on the Richter scale.

Speaking to a local media outlet, the father said, "At the time, I was so nervous and just kept telling him to run, run. He has a natural comedic gene. I only realised how funny it was after watching the video."

He added that the dish his son was so eager to save was not necessarily his favourite, but "he just likes to eat".

"Life comes first, safety comes first. Do not think about material possessions. When an earthquake happens, your priority must be to escape and ensure your safety," the father told his son.

The video has since gone viral on several social media platforms, drawing a wave of humorous and playful comments.

"Boy, eat enough to have the strength to run!" wrote one user. "This is so funny. A panicked dad, a blindly following younger brother, a calm nanny and a hungry boy," commented another.

"Earthquake or not, those snacks are non-negotiable!" quipped a third user. "That kid's focus is amazing, food is serious business!" said another.